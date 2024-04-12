Game Boy Color Fans Will Remember the Newest Free PlayStation Plus Game

PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are getting 17 free games for the month of April, including one game some nostalgic gamers may remember playing on the Game Boy Color back in the day. The mystery game in question hails from 2001, when it was released on both the PS1 and Nintendo Game Boy Color. It also eventually came to PC, Sega Dreamcast, and the PS2, but at first it was only available on PS1 and Nintendo Game Boy Color. As a result, many played, and now associate the game, with the Nintendo handheld.

If you missed the recent PS Plus announcement, the following games are going to be added to PS Plus Premium on April 16: MediEvil, Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, and Ore no Shikabane o Koete Yuke. These games will be accompanied by a host of PS4 and PS5 games joining both the PS Plus Premium library and the PS Plus Extra library. You can check out those games here.

Of these games, the game that Game Boy Color owners may recognize is Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, also sometimes referred to as Alone in the Dark 4. It was notably the fourth installment in the series and a reboot of the horror series. Developed by Darkworks and published by Infogrames, it garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 66 to 77. Unfortunately, the Game Boy Color version was the worst-reviewed version of the game.

That said, if you never checked out this horror classic, you can check out the PS1 version for free when it comes to PS Plus Premium on April 16. Alternatively, you will also be able to buy it outright for $9.99 on both PS4 and PS5. How well the game holds up in 2024, we don't know, but we will find out soon. The game has been available on Steam, where it has Mostly Positive reviews, with a 70 percent approval rating. In other words, it seems to hold up well enough, but this is the PC version of the game.

"From the moment Edward Carnby and Aline Cedrac set foot on Shadow Island, they are confronted by mysterious, evil creatures intent on thwarting their progress to recover 3 ancient tablets believed to hold the secret key to some incredible menacing phenomena," reads an official blurb about the game. "Danger threatens from every corner. The slightest shadow could be hiding deep secrets, or concealing worse nightmares... Can you see beyond your fear?"

