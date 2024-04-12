PS4 User Gets Nearly $100 Refund After Game Shuts Down

It looks like PS4 users may be able to get a refund for a game recently shut down by Ubisoft. The game in question shut down back on March 31, 2024, which in turn made it inaccessible. To coincide with this, Ubisoft pulled it from PSN and other digital storefronts it was available on. This obviously didn't help anyone who spent money on the game though. However, one PlayStation fan was able to get a refund for their purchase made almost a decade ago. As for the game in question, it is The Crew.

"I bought the game in 2015 and I didn't play the game that much since then, and on March 31, 2024 I contacted PlayStation support to get my refund because the game was not working any more, and to my surprise they actually refunded it," reads the Reddit post, which provides a screenshot to back up their claims.

Normally, the PlayStation Store policy is you can only get a refund within 14 days of purchase, not nine years later. And even then you will have a hard time convincing PlayStation Support to give you your money back unless it is your first attempt at a refund. Whether this is a one-off or an example of the latter, we don't know, but a refund after nine years is certainly something you don't usually see out of PlayStation Support.

It's unlikely this is indicative of a new policy for games that have been shut down, as it would mean PlayStation would perpetually be refunding purchases for games. Whether it is a policy for this game in particular, it is possible, but also unlikely. That said, there is some precedent here that PlayStation fans could use to take advantage of to get a refund for The Crew.

For those unfamiliar with The Crew, it was developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower and Ubisoft Reflections, and released as an online-only game on December 2, 2014. The once highly anticipated game failed to overly impress critics, but it sold well enough to get a sequel and spawn a series that continues to this day.

For more PS4 coverage -- including all of the latest PS4 news, all of the latest PS4 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS4 deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, we will be sure to update the story accordingly as more information flows in. So far, there has been no broader communication on the matter from PlayStation.