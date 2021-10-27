How to Watch the PlayStation State of Play

In case you somehow missed it, PlayStation officially announced last week that it would host a new State of Play presentation today, October 27th. The new State of Play is somewhat different that the company’s most recent showcases, however, and we’ve gathered together everything you need to know about it like when it is, how to watch, and what to expect.

When Is the PlayStation State of Play and How to Watch

Today’s PlayStation State of Play is specifically set to take place at 5PM ET/2PM PT. As usual for these sorts of PlayStation events, it will stream on both the official PlayStation Twitch channel as well as PlayStation’s official YouTube channel. We have embedded the YouTube stream, which should begin playing when the event starts, below for ease of access.

What to Expect From the PlayStation State of Play

Relatively little about what, exactly, might be shown during today’s State of Play is known. PlayStation announced that the event will last for roughly 20 minutes and will be focused “on announcements and updates for upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4.” Additionally, while there will be new looks at video games that had previously been announced, there will also be “a few reveals” included.

The only truly confirmed title for the event is Little Devil Inside, a third-party game first shown last summer that isn’t exclusive to PlayStation. Upcoming major third-party titles include the likes of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, however, and it really just depends on how much time PlayStation decides to spend on truly new video games versus previously announced titles.

All aboard for tomorrow's State of Play, which includes your first in-depth look at Little Devil Inside. Tune in live at 2pm PT / 10pm BST: https://t.co/EnDyyYoPcC pic.twitter.com/kGf1l7YnAD — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 26, 2021

As noted above, today’s PlayStation State of Play is set to take place at 5PM ET/2PM PT and will run for roughly 20 minutes or so. It will include new information about previously announced video games, focused on third-party releases for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, as well as some reveals from PlayStation’s partners. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.

