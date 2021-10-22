PlayStation Announces New State of Play

PlayStation’s State of Play event is coming back on October 27th for another presentation filled with upcoming games, Sony announced this week. The next State of Play was announced in a PlayStation Blog post and will be held on that Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT with the event streamed through Twitch and YouTube, the usual platforms through which State of Plays are hosted. This event will focus on third-party games and not first-party ones, Sony said, and will last for around 20 minutes.

With this being a State of Play focused on third-party games, that means those tuning in shouldn’t expect to see anything from PlayStation’s own studios. That means no God of War Ragnarok and no Horizon Forbidden West among other first-party games. No specific games or teases for studios that’ll make appearances were mentioned in the post about the next State of Play.

“This time out, we’ll be focusing on announcements and updates for upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4,” the blog post for the next State of Play said. “The show is looking to be ~20 minutes or so, and will share new looks at previously announced games, plus a few reveals from our partners around the world.”

This next State of Play will be the first big PlayStation event that we’ve gotten since the PlayStation Showcase which aired back in September. That was the event that finally brought viewers a trailer for God of War Ragnarok among other reveals.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition just got a release date today and will be releasing in November now, so perhaps we’ll see that collection make an appearance at the State of Play to show off some revamped gameplay and possibly new features. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition releases on the same day which is another possibility for games that could make an appearance. Among Us now also has a release date set for December when it’ll arrive on the PlayStation and Xbox consoles, so it also wouldn’t be surprising to see at least an Among Us trailer shared during the event.

Sony’s next State of Play event is scheduled to take place on October 27th, so be sure to tune in then to see what’ll be featured.