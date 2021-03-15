PlayStation Store's Latest "Deal of the Week" Is For PS4 Best Seller

✖

The latest Deal of the Week from the PlayStation Store gives PS4 and PS5 owners a chance to snag Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate for 50% off. Through March 18th, the game will be available for $29.99, from its original price of $59.99. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate includes the base game, as well as the two Kombat Packs, the Aftermath expansion, and Shao Khan. It's a ton of content for Mortal Kombat fans to enjoy, so those that have held off thus far will definitely want to grab it while the price is available for a few more days!

The timing of the sale works out pretty nicely for Mortal Kombat fans. Next month will see the release of the Mortal Kombat live-action film reboot in theaters and on HBO Max. The movie won't directly follow the continuity of the games, but will remain faithful to the series in other important ways. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate isn't required playing for anyone seeing the film, but for those that have fallen away from the series, or just looking to get acquainted with it ahead of time, the sale is a great excuse to do just that.

Of course, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate also happens to be a great entry in the franchise, which should be more than enough incentive for PlayStation fans to check it out. For those unfamiliar with the Kombat Packs, both added a number of additional fighters that did not make the cut in the original game. Some of these include longtime Mortal Kombat favorites like Mileena, Rain, and Sindel, as well as guest characters such as Spawn, Rambo, and Joker. Aftermath also offers players a second story campaign, so there's a good deal for solo players to enjoy. Last but not least, the game also received a next-gen upgrade recently, so PS5 owners might want to see how the game looks in 4K!

With the sale set to end on March 18th, PlayStation fans have a few days left to decide whether or not they want to snag Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate for themselves, but it's a great price for the amount of content! The deal can be found right here.

Do you own Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate? Do you plan on checking out the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!