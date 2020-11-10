New Mortal Kombat 11 Mileena Trailer Features Fatalities, Brutalities, and More

✖

NetherRealm Studios has released a new trailer to build hype for the release of Mileena in Mortal Kombat 11. The character is one of three new Kombatants arriving as part of the game's Kombat Pack 2 DLC, alongside Rain and guest character John Rambo. Mileena has been highly-requested by fans, so it's safe to say this character doesn't quite require the amount of hype that Rain needed! Despite this, the new trailer does an excellent job of displaying the character's brutal abilities, alongside a recap of the character's history in this version of Mortal Kombat continuity. Like the Rain trailer, this one is also narrated by Johnny Cage!

The new trailer for Mileena can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

We all thought Johnny had a big mouth, then Mileena came and added teeth to the equation. #MKUltimate pic.twitter.com/24FAGkrF9G — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) November 9, 2020

Mileena played a central role in the narrative for Mortal Kombat X, but died at the hands of D'Vorah and Kotal Khan. According to Johnny Cage's voiceover in the new trailer, Mileena has returned thanks to Kronika, and the character has some major scores to settle now that she's back! Unsurprisingly, the trailer is fairly brutal, as Mileena exacts revenge on those that killed her. While this kind of violence is par for the course for the Mortal Kombat franchise, coupled with Cage's narration, it feels like the level of brutality is a bit personal, this time around!

Ed Boon and the rest of the team at NetherRealm were well aware of the fan demand for Mileena's return. Since the release of Mortal Kombat 11, fans had inundated the game's social media posts with requests for the character. While guest Kombatants like John Rambo have been a big draw for the game's DLC, it seems like a lot of Mortal Kombat fans will be specifically picking this one up to play as Mileena!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. The Kombat Pack 2 DLC will release on November 17th for $14.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to play as Mileena? Do you plan on purchasing the Kombat Pack 2 DLC? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!