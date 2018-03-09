Monster Hunter: World, FIFA 18, and Shadow of the Colossus Top PlayStation Store Sales in February

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the PlayStation Store’s top-downloaded games for the month of February for both Europe and North America, featuring some familiar faces, as well as many new ones.

In the previous month the North American PlayStation 4 chart was crowned by Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World, which was trailed by Dragon Ball FighterZ in the number two spot. This month, Monster Hunter: World once again sits atop the chart, while Dragon Ball FighterZ slipped to number eight, and was replaced by NBA Live 18: The One Edition. Rounding out the top five was new release Shadow of the Colossus at number three, and chart stalwarts FIFA 18 and Madden NFL 18, at number four and five respectively.

In addition to Shadow of the Colossus, a few other new releases also managed to crack the North American PS4 chart, including: EA Sports UFC 3 at number six and Kingdom Come: Deliverance at number nine.

Elsewhere on the North American charts, SUPERHOT VR once again topped the PlayStation VR chart, while new and critically acclaimed release, Moss, managed to snag the number seven spot. Meanwhile Fortnite Battle Royale continued its domination of the free-to-play chart, while Secret of Mana and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas topped the PlayStation Vita and PS Classics charts.

As for Europe, Monster Hunter: World couldn’t pull of the back-to-back on the PS4 chart, falling second to FIFA 18. Rounding out the top five was Gang Beasts at number three, Grand Theft Auto V at number four, and Shadow of the Colossus at number five. Meanwhile, Kingdom Come: Deliverance performed better than in North America, landing at number six, as EA Sports UFC 3 finished one spot lower at number seven.

Elsewhere on the European charts Surgeon Simulator debuted at number one, while Moss debuted right behind at number two. Meanwhile, Secret of Mana couldn’t make it two for two in its debut month, as it finished at number three on the PS Vita charts behind Need for Speed Most Wanted, which raced to the top.

You can find the full set of North American charts here, and the European charts here.