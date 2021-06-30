Pokemon and Mondo Team Up for Bidoof Day Poster

✖

The Pokemon Company has declared July 1st to be Bidoof Day, and it seems that Mondo is getting in on the celebration with an official print based on the Plump Mouse Pokemon! The screen-printed poster was created by artist Nicole Gustafsson, and features an image of Bidoof sitting cheerfully on a small patch of land surrounded by water. The 18" x 24" print is a timed edition, and it will go on sale July 1st at 11 a.m. CT, and will be available for purchase through July 5th at 11:59 p.m. CT. The poster will cost $50.

An image of the poster can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Celebrate @Pokemon's #BidoofDay with our very own print of BIDOOF, by @NimaSprout, available in a timed edition beginning on Thursday, 7/1 at 11AM CT: https://t.co/35KtRjFk7M pic.twitter.com/BmxeAVHcHv — Mondo (@MondoNews) June 30, 2021

The collaboration marks the first time that Mondo has offered an art print based on the Pokemon franchise. Bidoof seems like an unusual one to start with, as opposed to more popular Pokemon like Pikachu, or one of the Kanto starters like Charmander or Bulbasaur. Still, it's a gorgeous print, and the fact that it's based on a more unusual Pokemon might make it a bit more appealing for some fans!

Introduced in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, Bidoof is easily one of the most beloved Pokemon to debut in Gen IV. The Pokemon has gotten a lot of focus this year thanks to a major appearance in New Pokemon Snap, and the debut of Shiny Bidoof in Pokemon Go. The latter game will feature some Bidoof Day events that players will be able to participate in, including the opportunity to snag an exclusive Bidoof hat avatar item. The Pokemon Center website has also revealed that it will have a "Bidoof Collection" of merchandise available. So far, it seems that the only item revealed has been a Bidoof t-shirt, but there should be additional items, as well.

For fans of the Normal-type Pokemon, it's certainly looking like Bidoof Day should have quite a bit to celebrate!

Are you looking forward to Bidoof Day tomorrow? Do you plan on purchasing this poster from Mondo?