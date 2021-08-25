GameStop Announces Special Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Pre-Order Bonus

✖

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be releasing on Nintendo Switch in just a few short months, and players trying to decide where to buy the game might want to consider a purchase from GameStop. Players that pre-order the game's Double Pack from the retailer will receive a free pin set, similar to the ones offered for games like Metroid Dread and Mario Golf: Super Rush. Naturally, the set will include pins of Dialga and Palkia, the Legendary Pokemon that play a central role in the game's narrative. It's a neat little freebie, and one that Pokemon fans are sure to love!

Images of the pin set can be found in the Tweet embedded below. The game's pre-order page from GameStop can be found right here.

Double the Pokémon fun when you pre-order and purchase the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Double Pack and get a FREE pin set! Pre-order yours now: https://t.co/MrqiRmaEsI pic.twitter.com/SpZQ870FMN — GameStop (@GameStop) August 24, 2021

Naturally, other retailers are also offering pre-order bonuses for the game, so Pokemon fans will have to choose wisely to decide which one is most tempting. Last month, Pokemon Center revealed that buyers will receive a trio of plush keychains based on Piplup, Chimchar, and Turtwig for pre-ordering the game. The plush keychains are very cute, but might be less practical for some fans.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is a remake of the fourth Pokemon generation. The original DS version holds a special place in the hearts of many gamers, and it will be interesting to see whether or not the remake is able to find a similar level of success. Unlike Pokemon Sword and Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will feature a chibi style meant to evoke the original DS game. The design choice proved somewhat controversial when the game was first revealed, but it seems like players are starting to warm up to it.

We'll have a better idea what fans think when Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl releases exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 19th. In the meantime, you can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this pre-order bonus for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? Are you planning to purchase the game's Double Pack?