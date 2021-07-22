Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

✖

The Pokemon Center website has opened up pre-orders for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as well as Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and those that pre-order the Nintendo Switch games will get a chance to snag some nice bonus items! The previously revealed Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Double Pack will be accompanied by three plush keychains when the game ships this year: Turtwig, Piplup, and Chimchar. Meanwhile, Legends: Arceus will be accompanied by a Sitting Cuties plush of Arceus. Both the Double Pack and Legends: Arceus qualify for free shipping, making this a very nice incentive for Pokemon fans!

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Pokemon Center will be offering Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl outside of the Double Pack, so those simply planning to purchase one or the other are out of luck. Previous Double Packs for Pokemon games have included extras, but it's unclear if that will be the case this time. The Double Pack retails for $119.99, while Pokemon Legends: Arceus can be obtained for $59.99. Pre-orders for the Double Pack can be found right here, and Legends: Arceus right here.

(Photo: Pokemon Center)

Naturally, some Pokemon fans might want to hold off to see what other retailer incentives will be available for the games! Pokemon games often get nice extras from lots of different retailers, and both of these games are still a few months away. When New Pokemon Snap released earlier this year, the game saw incentives from GameStop, Walmart, Target and more, so it's quite possible that could happen with these games, as well. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release on November 19th, while Legends: Arceus will debut January 28, 2022.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is a remake of the fourth Pokemon generation. The game's overhead style seems to stick closely to the game's Nintendo DS roots, and will likely offer an experience that remains faithful to the original Sinnoh adventure. Meanwhile, Pokemon Legends: Arceus seems like it will offer a much different take on the Sinnoh region. The game takes place in the distant past, before the region was fully developed.

Do you plan on pre-ordering either of these titles? What do you think of these pre-order incentives? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!