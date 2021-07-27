Metroid Dread Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

✖

Metroid Dread might be the most highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game this year, and those that haven't pre-ordered a copy yet might want to consider going through GameStop. The retailer has revealed a pin set pre-order bonus, which includes Samus Aran and the game's new EMMI opponent. The set looks similar to the one offered alongside Mario Golf: Super Rush, and it appears that it will be offered to those that buy the game either online or in-person. Compared with other Nintendo franchises, Metroid merchandise tends to be few and far between, so this should be an exciting offering for fans!

Images of the pin set can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Those interested in pre-ordering the game from GameStop can do so right here.

Suit up as Samus Aran in the first new entry of the 2D Metroid saga in more than 19 years, AND show off your love for the series with this Exclusive Pin Set with purchase! https://t.co/cjTPKElDsB pic.twitter.com/rJCQ2x9IQ3 — GameStop (@GameStop) July 26, 2021

As GameStop mentions in the Tweet above, Metroid Dread is the first new 2D Metroid game in 19 years. A direct sequel to Metroid Fusion, Dread will mark the latest point in the series, and will potentially offer a new beginning for series star Samus Aran. The game's announcement at E3 this year has led to a lot of new interest in the series, with many newcomers seeking out ways to play previous games.

It will be interesting to see how Metroid Dread performs when it releases this year! While the franchise has a faithful following, it has never been one of Nintendo's bigger commercial successes. However, the Nintendo Switch era has seen a number of franchises sell much better than they have on previous systems. It's doubtful that Metroid Dread will perform as well as a game like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but it's entirely possible that it will break sales records for the series.

Metroid Dread will release October 8th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on picking up Metroid Dread? What do you think of this pre-order bonus? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!