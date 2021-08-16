Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Rumor Says New Dialga and Palkia Forms are Coming

✖

Later this week, a Pokemon Presents video will provide new information on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and it seems we might have an idea of what to expect. In a now deleted Tweet (shared on Reddit), leaker @KeliosFR has shared some speculation that the legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia might receive new forms in the game. This is apparently based on the fact that French retailer Micromania will be offering toy pre-order bonuses of Dialga and Palkia. Since an actual reveal of these toys hasn't happened yet, there's some speculation that the figures might be of the new forms.

KeliosFR also notes that he isn't sure if these might be Mega Evolutions or something else entirely. Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire did something similar, offering new Mega Evolutions for several Gen III Pokemon, as well as "Primal" forms for the legendary Pokemon Groudon and Kyogre. It's possible the Diamond and Pearl remakes could do something similar, but readers should take this all with a grain of salt until The Pokemon Company offers some concrete information.

When it comes to remakes, The Pokemon Company tends to offer a lot of differences from the original game. Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen introduced the Sevii Islands, and Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver featured a lot of Pokemon and story elements that weren't seen in Gold and Silver. It's impossible to say how different Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl might be from their DS predecessors, but hopefully developer ILCA will give fans a reason to revisit the Sinnoh region.

While Micromania's pre-order bonus hasn't been revealed just yet, Pokemon Center has revealed its own bonus for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Fans interested in purchasing the Double Pack will receive three plush keychains of the Sinnoh starters: Turtwig, Piplup, and Chimchar. Unfortunately, that doesn't offer any spoilers for the game's content, but we'll know a lot more about Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl this Wednesday.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 19th. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: Reddit]