Pokemon Go: How to Catch Rotom

Years after first introducing Pokemon from Diamond and Pearl, Pokemon Go has finally made it so that players can catch Rotom. The Electric/Ghost-type's arrival coincides with Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles, which kicked off this weekend. To finally get Rotom in the game, players must complete a Special Research task called Ghost in the Machine. This Special Research can be obtained by any player by using the code 0HY0UF0UNDM3. Readers should note the use of zeros in the place of the letter "O" in the code. Once the code has been activated, players can get to work catching Rotom!

How to Redeem a Pokemon Go Code

Codes in Pokemon Go cannot be redeemed within the game's actual app. Players used to be able to do so on Android devices, but a recent change made it so that all codes must be redeemed on Pokemon Go's web store. Players can input the Rotom code, and any other active Pokemon Go code, at the link right here. The Special Research is only available for one week, and can be found in the "Events" section of the game's menu.

If players have push notifications active from the app, they should receive one shortly after the code has been submitted. The code will say that the player has "redeemed an offer online." The game also made a free in-game avatar item available via code redemption last month. The code unlocks a special Dragonite hoodie, and is still active, so those that didn't know about the code previously might want to take advantage while redeeming the Rotom Special Research.

Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh

The Rotom Special Research arrives as players in Los Angeles are enjoying the current Pokemon Go Tour. As its name implies, the event is centered around Pokemon that first appeared in the Sinnoh region from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. However, there is also content based on Pokemon Legends: Arceus, as players will be able to catch the Origin Formes of Dialga and Palkia. The two Legendaries both have the potential of knowing new Adventure Effects, which can have a pretty positive impact when used in the game.

Following the in-person event in Los Angeles, Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global will take place next weekend. Unfortunately, the event will not make it so that players can catch all Pokemon that first appeared in Sinnoh; notably, the Mythical Pokemon Arceus, Manaphy, and Phione remain unobtainable in Pokemon Go. In a statement to Eurogamer earlier this month, Niantic confirmed that those three will not be made available during Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh, and instead will get their own "dedicated space" to make their debut. That's bound to disappoint players that were hoping to finish off the Sinnoh Pokedex, but at least Rotom's arrival will make it possible to catch all of the region's non-Mythical options.

Are you looking forward to Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh? Do you plan on redeeming this Rotom Special Research? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Serebii]