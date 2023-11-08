Build-A-Bear Reveals Mudkip as Next Pokemon Plush

Mudkip is the latest Pokemon to be added to Build-A-Bear's Pokemon collection. Today, Build-A-Bear launched its latest Pokemon plush, bringing Mudkip (one of the Hoenn Starter Pokemon) to life in plushie form. Like other Pokemon plushes, fans can purchase Mudkip either as a standalone Pokemon plush or as a bundle that contains two outfits (a rain outfit and a pajama onesie) and a 5-in-1 sound chip that plays Mudkip's calls from the Pokemon anime. Hilariously, Mudkip even has a rain hat with a hole for its large head fin. The standalone plush costs $34, while the online exclusive bundle is $72.

The Pokemon line is one of Build-A-Bear's most popular collections, with over 30 different Pokemon represented. This marks an expansion in the Pokemon line, with Sprigatito being the first Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to join the line. Other popular additions include Pikachu, Growlithe, Vulpix, Sprigatito, Mimikyu, and Sobble all coming out in recent months. These Pokemon are especially popular online, with exclusive bundles containing multiple outfits and exclusive sound chips available as online only purchases.

Build-A-Bear is almost as old as the Pokemon franchise, having started in 1997 as a mall retailer focused on "build your own toy" experiences for kids. While Build-A-Bear is still a stalwart at many malls, it has also moved towards a more online retail model, which removes the "build your own bear" experience for more expansive bundles with multiple outfits and accessories.

Barring a surprise end of year release, Mudkip is likely the last 2023 Pokemon release for Build-A-Bear. However, expect to get more Pokemon in 2024 and beyond. In addition to Fuecoco and Quaxly likely being on the table, there's plenty of other Starter Pokemon (and non-Starter, but equally popular Pokemon) that will likely be in stores before too long.