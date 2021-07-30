Twitch Streamer Opens Unluckiest Pokemon Card Pack Ever

✖

Opening packs of Pokemon cards can be simultaneously exciting and stress-inducing, as players look to see what's inside. Twitch's Ray Narvaez Jr. recently opened a Chilling Reign pack on stream, eager to showcase its contents. However, Narvaez was stunned to find that the pack featured a whole lot of Weedle. Five Weedle cards in total, to be precise. Not different versions of the Bug-type, but the exact same card, all in a row! It's possible this was a printing error, but it could also be a pack that was resealed by a dishonest collector. Either way, it's certainly a bit of bad luck!

Once the shock wore off, Narvaez seemed to have a good sense of humor about the situation, joking on Twitter "guess im a bug trainer now." A video of the opening can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Warning, the video does contain strong language.

guess im a bug trainer now :) pic.twitter.com/I4dssdPiTP — rayyy lmao (@RayNarvaezJr) July 11, 2021

While this kind of pack would be unfortunate for anyone to open, it's better that it happened to a streamer like Narvaez, as opposed to a younger fan of the franchise. Collecting Pokemon cards can be an expensive habit, and for those that can't afford to buy a significant number of packs, one with five of the exact same card would prove truly disheartening. If this was a case of a printing error, hopefully The Pokemon Company can make sure that it doesn't happen to anyone else in the future!

Pokemon pack openings have become a big success for a lot of Twitch streamers over the last year, resulting in significantly increased demand for the cards. The Pokemon Company seems to have gotten supply issues under greater control of late, but resellers were taking advantage of the situation, selling new cards for huge mark-ups on the secondary market. While some Pokemon cards remain a hot item on sites like eBay, packs have become thankfully easier to come by, both for players, and for streamers.

Have you ever gotten a pack of Pokemon cards this bad? Would you have been upset to get five Weedle cards? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]