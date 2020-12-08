xQc Spends $17K on Pokemon Card Packs Before Pulling Super Rare Card on Stream

✖

The Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel spent a whopping $17,000 on a First Edition box of Team Rocket Pokemon cards, but the gamble paid off for the streamer, as he managed to pull a rare, Dark Charizard hologram on stream! The card's current market value is around $6,000, and the values of the top cards he pulled from the box amount to about $27,000 in total. Overall, that makes for a solid profit for the streamer! This depends entirely upon finding a buyer, of course, but it certainly shows just how lucrative these cards can be, at the moment!

On Twitter, xQc shared a picture of his new cards, which can be found embedded below.

TEAM ROCKET UNBOXING WAS CRAZY. IM SO HAPPY WITH THESE INSANE PULLS, NUTS! THANKS FOR WATCHING! HERE ARE THE HIGHLIGHTS IF U MISSED IT pic.twitter.com/7zp3cbmnDo — xQc (@xQc) December 6, 2020

While Pokemon cards have been continuously produced since the TCG debuted all the way back in 1996, some of the earliest cards have seen a major resurgence in value over the last few months. Part of this can likely be attributed to Twitch streamers like xQc, who have found a considerable audience while opening packs of some of the earliest sets. Back in October, Logan Paul spent $150,000 on a rare Charizard card from the original Base Set. Clearly, this has been fueled by a lot of nostalgia; the Team Rocket expansion was released in North America more than 20 years ago, at this point! That isn't to say that newer cards also haven't seen great interest as well, as some streamers have also been covering the recent "God packs."

It will be interesting to see how long this increased interest will last! Cards like Logan Paul's Charizard will likely retain their current value, but the massive increases for other cards will probably only last for so long before streamers and fans move on to the next big thing. That said, it's clear that nostalgic fans and longtime Pokemon collectors are enjoying the current trend. No matter what happens, it seems likely that the Pokemon TCG will continue to thrive as it always has!

