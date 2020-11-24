Pokemon YouTuber Goes Crazy After Opening Luckiest Card Pack Ever

✖

A Pokemon YouTuber happened to open up what might be one of the luckiest card packs in the history of the TCG. Inside, YouTuber "Collect Pokemon" found not one, but two Shiny Star V Charizard cards. The pack is part of a promotion in Japan in which players have a one in 600 chance of opening up what's being referred to as a "God pack." These packs of cards contain only rare cards from the game. While God packs have been found with some very impressive finds, it seems that this pack just might be the best that's been recorded, thus far!

A video of the pack opening can be found in the Tweet from @OMGitsAliA embedded below.

This has to be luckiest Pokemon pack opened in the history of Pokemon packs 😳 pic.twitter.com/sYPgadbCK1 — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) November 23, 2020

While the Pokemon TCG has been going strong since 1996, the last few months have led to a major resurgence in card values online. A number of streamers and YouTubers have gotten back into collecting the TCG, leading to interest in some of the earliest cards from the series, as well as some newer ones, as well. Notably, the pair of Shiny Star V Charizard cards found in the video above currently go for hundreds on sites like eBay. That doesn't quite match the $150,000 that Logan Paul recently paid for a PSA 10, Shadowless Charizard card, but it's still quite impressive!

It will be interesting to see how long interest in Pokemon cards remains this high! Trends such as these tend to ebb and flow, and it's possible that the secondary market bubble could burst quickly, as so many others do. No matter what the secondary market values are, it seems that the game will continue to enchant players around the world.

Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise, as well as the anniversary of the TCG, as well. Official plans for the occasion have not yet been announced by The Pokemon Company, but it seems like a safe bet that the TCG will somehow play into those plans. What form that might take is anyone's guess, but Pokemon fans shouldn't have to wait much longer to find out for themselves!

