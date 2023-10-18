Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Mystery Gift Code is Helpful for Shiny Hunters

Hard as it might be to believe, it's been almost one year since the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In that time, Game Freak has steadily released Mystery Gift codes, which can be redeemed for various in-game items. This time around, the code actually gives players one of two different items; players that redeem it will end up with either a Sweet Herba Mystica or a Spicy Herba Mystica. Fittingly enough, the code is SWEET0RSP1CY. Readers should note the "0" and "1" in that code when they input it in the Mystery Gift field. The code isn't set to expire until September 30, 2024, so players have a long time to redeem this one!

How to Redeem a Mystery Gift

For those that have never redeemed a Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the process is actually very easy. First, players must bring up the main menu. In the section titled "Poke Portal," players will find the option titled "Mystery Gift." There, players must choose the option "get with code/password." Provided the code hasn't already been used once by the player, the gift will automatically be added to the player's items.

Sweet Herba Mystica and Spicy Herba Mystica

Sweet Herba Mystica and Spicy Herba Mystica are ingredients that can be used in the making of sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Regardless of which one players get, this is actually pretty helpful, especially for those that like to hunt for Shiny Pokemon. Herba Mystica can be used to make sandwiches that have Sparkling Power, increasing the chance that players will be able to locate a Shiny Pokemon. Herba Mystica can be a bit of a pain to get ahold of in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so being able to obtain it for free is definitely a good thing! Some fans have taken issue with the Mystery Gifts that have been released over the last year, and some have definitely been better than others. Luckily, this latest Mystery Gift is one of the better offerings we've seen so far!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

The first half of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC released last month, titled The Teal Mask. The second half is titled The Indigo Disk and will be releasing sometime before the end of the year. Nintendo has not been more specific about when that might happen, but with 2023 quickly drawing to a close, it's likely we'll see it sooner, rather than later.

The Indigo Disk will see players exploring Blueberry Academy, which has its own unique Pokemon League. The storyline will also offer new details about Paradox Pokemon. Paradox Pokemon played a big role in the base game, and we'll see even more Paradox takes on old favorites in the upcoming DLC.

