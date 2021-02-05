Pokemon Is Releasing a Ditto Cushion in Japan

Pokemon fans will soon be able to use Ditto to cushion their seat. An official Ditto Chair Cushion is coming to Japanese stores later this month, providing players with a 40 centimeter cushion to use on hard chair surfaces. Details are scarce about the upcoming product other than that it comes with a fitted cushion and an exterior Ditto cushion case that depicts the morphing Pokemon as smiling despite its use as a seat. The cushion is made so that your legs fit comfortably in between its curves with Ditto's face positioned at the rear of the chair. You can check out an early look at the Ditto Cushion below:

Does your butt need something softer to rest on? How about SITTING ON A DITTO?? Japan will be getting an official Ditto chair cushion to cradle your caboose. How crazy is that?! pic.twitter.com/Git2waPjTo — PokéJungle (@pokejungle) February 5, 2021

The Ditto cushion is the latest in a series of somewhat bizarre Pokemon merchandise announced in recent months. We've recently seen everything from a Gengar plush that you stuff your head into, to a curved Metapod sleeping bag. We've even seen several "life-size" Pokemon plushes that are simply too big to be ignored.

The Pokemon franchise is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary, which kicks off at the end of this month. The celebration will come with a variety of surprise collaborations, new games, and other big announcements. The Pokemon Company has already announced a collaboration with pop star Katy Perry, along with a new McDonald's promotion, and a line of Levi's clothing. The franchise also has several new games coming out - New Pokemon Snap is set to debut in April, and Pokemon UNITE will be released later this year. More announcements are also expected, including a new pair of Pokemon games that are widely expected to be remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.