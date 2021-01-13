Pokemon Teams Up With Katy Perry for 25th Anniversary Celebration

Pokemon is bringing in Katy Perry to collaborate on a new music program for its 25th anniversary. The collaboration, named "P25 Music," was revealed by People Magazine and will feature "surprise global activations" throughout the year. Fans got a first taste of some new music from Katy Perry at the end of a 2-minute celebratory video released by the Pokemon Company. After showing off highlights of the Pokemon franchise via an elaborate Rube Goldberg-esque sequence, a Poke Ball tapped a record player and a new Katy Perry song began playing. Other musicians will also be involved with P25 Music, but have not yet been revealed. You can check out the full video above.

"I love being a part of anything that is playful and is good storytelling and has really good messages to share with the world," Perry told People Magazine in an interview about the feature. "Now having a child myself, I understand that it's so important to play. This is a continued extension of who I am." People also noted that Perry visited a Pokemon Cafe back in 2019 during a trip to Japan while pregnant with her child.

Perry also noted that her favorite Pokemon was Pikachu and noted that she can relate to the character. "I'm really attached to the hero. I know there are others in the game, but I just found Pikachu to be really cute," Perry said. ""I understand the story of Pikachu. On the surface, you might just think I'm just cute, have a couple of cute songs, but if you dig deeper, you'll realize 'Chained to the Rhythm' is not just a fun little song!"

The Pokemon Company is clearly going big for its 25th anniversary celebration. In addition to bringing in Katy Perry, Pokemon first announced its 25th anniversary plans with an elaborate dance sequence during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The company also kicked off its 25th anniversary year with a collaboration with the International Space Station which featured Rayquaza and Pikachu. The Pokemon Company is also planning to release several new Pokemon products, including a 25th anniversary Pokemon TCG line, several new games, new premium items like a light-up replica Poke Ball, and a collaboration with Pokemon Go.