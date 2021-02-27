Pokemon Day: How to Watch Post Malone's Virtual Concert

✖

The Pokemon Company’s celebrations for Pokemon Day 2021 have already brought about some surprises like the new open-world game that’s in development, but one of the more unexpected announcements was the collaboration with Post Malone. The artist will host and perform in a virtual concert as part of larger music celebration that’ll unfold throughout the year, and best of all, watching the concert take place is a pretty simple process.

Post Malone’s Pokemon concert was first announced earlier in the month when The Pokemon Company firs started talking about its plans for the franchise’s 25th anniversary. The video below was released alongside the announcement to give a preview of what’s to come with the concert apparently including a virtual version of Post Malone himself.

Fortunately for all those who want to attend, the concert is free, and watching it is as easy as being in the right place at the right time. If you plan on watching Post Malone’s Pokemon concert this weekend, here’s what you need to know.

Time and Date

The Pokemon concert will take place on February 27th, a date previously announced by The Pokemon Company. Assuming everything starts on time, you can expect the concert to begin promptly at 7 p.m. ET. It hasn’t been said how long the concert will last, but it likely won’t go for an overly long time.

How to Watch

Just like the Pokemon Presents stream from Friday, the Post Malone concert will be streamed in more than one location online. It’ll be available through your usual streaming services like YouTube and Twitch, but you can also watch it through the site set up for the 25th Pokemon anniversary celebration if you want to make sure you’re already there for whatever else might get added to the site later.

What Happens Afterwards?

While it’s unclear right now exactly what’ll take place during the concert and what’ll happen after it concludes, we know that this isn’t the only collab The Pokemon Company has planned for the year. Post Malone’s involvement as well as the work with Katy Perry are both part of a larger project called “P25 Music” where The Pokemon Company teams up with artists to celebrate Pokemon music. Even if the future doesn’t involve more virtual concerts, we’ll see more music-themed celebrations throughout the year.