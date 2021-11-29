ComicBook.com’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide for Pokemon

It’s almost the holidays, which means it’s time to figure out what to get the Pokemon fan in your life. The Pokemon franchise is known for its universal appeal, which means that everyone from age 5 to age 95 can be a Pokemon fan. Luckily, there’s a ton of different potential gift ideas, ranging from new video games to Pokemon cards and accessories to more expensive merchandise.

If you’re looking for that perfect Pokemon gift, read on! We’ve got something in our gift guide for everyone!

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The easiest gift to get a Pokemon fan this year is Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, a new pair of Pokemon games released in November. While these are technically new games, they’re remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl, a pair of Pokemon games released 15 years. That means these games are perfect for either current Pokemon fans or lapsed fans of the franchise who need a new game to play during the holiday season. While Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are technically different games, there’s only minor differences between the two. You can buy either game without worrying too much about which game to buy.

Where to Buy: Amazon

Price: $59.99

New Pokemon Snap

A sleeper hit of 2021, New Pokemon Snap is the long-awaited sequel of the classic Nintendo 64 game Pokemon Snap. The game is a combination puzzle/picture game, in which players travel through set routes while taking pictures of Pokemon. The puzzle aspect comes from figuring out how to unlock additional routes and lure Pokemon out of hiding. The game is an easygoing blast to play, with tons of replayability and loads of surprises to discover. A free DLC addition added even more routes and Pokemon earlier this summer, which makes this game even more of a “must play.”

Where to Buy: Amazon

Price: $59.99

Pokemon Labyrinth

Newly released in the United States, Pokemon Labyrinth is a rare licensed tabletop board game about Pokemon. Labyrinth is a popular family-friendly game in which players maneuver their way through an ever-shifting labyrinth, trying to snatch up prizes before their opponents. In the Pokemon version, players will try to snatch up Starter Pokemon hidden throughout the labyrinth while controlling either Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, or Pikachu. The joy of Labyrinth is that it’s easy enough for kids to play, but contains enough strategy to keep adults occupied as well.

Where to Buy: Amazon

Price: $34.99

Pokemon Cards

Another easy Pokemon purchase are Pokemon cards. There are a ton of different Pokemon card products, ranging from single booster packs to boxes with multiple booster packs and promo cards. The most recent set released in 2021 is “Fusion Strike,” which is the largest Pokemon card set ever. Look for “Fusion Strike” booster packs if you’re not sure what to buy. We also recommend looking for Celebrations products, which contain special anniversary cards released to celebrate the game’s 25th anniversary.

Where to Buy: Amazon

Price: Various:

Pokemon Chess Set

If you’re looking for a cool gift for an older Pokemon fan, we recommend this newly released resin chess set. Each piece is modeled after a different Pokemon, ranging from powerful Dragonite to…not so powerful Magikarp. The board itself comes with a Poke Ball design made to resemble a Pokemon battlefield. This is a unique gift that’s perfect for older Pokemon fans who might be too old to appreciate most Pokemon merchandise, but still enjoys the franchise and characters.

Where to Buy: Pokemon Center

Price: $199.99

Pikachu Loungefly Backpack

A perfect gift for teen or pre-teen Pokemon fans, this Loungefly Pikachu backpack is a classy way to show off your Pokemon fandom. Made with faux leather and faux suede trim, the backpack shows a Pikachu chilling in a field of flowers. Loungefly is a hot brand right now, so this gift is perfect for someone who wants to be trendy and loves Pokemon.

Where to Buy: Amazon

Price: $69.99

Pokemon Mega Construx

If you have a Pokemon fan who also loves Legos and similar block-building sets, you might want to check out the Mega Construx line of Pokemon toys. There are tons of different Pokemon Mega Construx products, but we recommend this Mega Construx Building Box that contains multiple Pokemon sets and building ideas. The building box is perfect for younger Pokemon fans, but there are also sets that are geared towards older fans.

Where to Buy: Amazon

Price: $29.99

Surprise Attack Game

There are tons of Pokemon toys, including a series of Surprise Attacks games by JazWares. Each game comes with two Pokemon figures, two Poke Balls, and multiple discs that are used in the game itself. The Jazwares figures are pretty great looking, and the game itself gives fans an easy Christmas activity to keep kids occupied.

Where to Buy: Amazon

Price: $19.99

Pokemon Adventures

The Pokemon franchise is more than just video games, cartoons, and merchandise. It also has a long-running manga series hailed as the closest representation to how creator Satoshi Tajiri envisioned the world of Pokemon. The manga series has been translated into English, with storylines that mirror the video games. Our personal recommendation is a boxed set of the first seven Pokemon Adventures volumes, which run through the original Pokemon Red and Blue games.

Where to Buy: Amazon

Price: $74.33