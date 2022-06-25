Pokemon Go Creators Are "Ramping Up" Actions Against Cheaters

Niantic, the creators of games like Pokemon Go and other mobile titles, has plans to crack down on cheaters, the company announced this week. This commitment and more were shared in the latest of Niantic's ongoing anti-cheat talks with Niantic promising that this is "only the first step" in the anti-cheat efforts. These measures will be rolled out not just in Pokemon Go but in Niantic's other mobile games, too.

The blog about Niantic's reaffirmed plans to enforce its gameplay policies was shared on the developer's site and is the first one of these players have gotten since the start of 2021. That one was meant to show a "broad overview of the actions" taken against cheaters in Niantic's games. Niantic said it's gotten better at observing cheaters' behaviors since then and can now act quicker against those cheats, so this latest blog committed to more rigorous enforcement of the anti-cheat measures.

"As a result, we will be ramping up enforcement against these behaviors across our games, and rolling out our improved approach to anti-cheat," Niantic said. "We are starting now by taking action against a number of accounts who we found to be in violation of our terms of service or player guidelines during recent in-game events in Pokémon GO."

New enforcement of our player guidelines and terms of service is coming to all Niantic games. Learn more in this note https://t.co/f7SyiJUvci — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) June 23, 2022

While Pokemon Go is the game most people will know Niantic for, those who've been dabbling in the developer's mobile games for a while now will know that the studio has others like Ingress to try out. Niantic said the anti-cheat improvements will be integrated into all of its games.

"This is only the first step in implementing our improved cheating behavior detection and enforcement systems," Niantic said. "These improvements will be integrated into all Niantic games to detect and punish players on a consistent and ongoing basis, rather than in waves, as we have in the past."