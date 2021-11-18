Pokemon Go Announces Super-Sized December Community Day Event

Pokemon Go is continuing its December Community Day tradition this year. Earlier today, Niantic announced that December’s Community Day will be a two-day event featuring every Pokemon that has appeared in a Community Day in either 2020 or 2021. Pokemon from 2021’s Community Day events will appear in the wild, while 2020 Community Day Pokemon will appear in eggs and in raids. All featured Pokemon will learn their Community Day exclusive moves during the event, which will run December 18th and December 19th.

This year’s December Community Day will see its featured Pokemon split into two parts, just like last year’s event. On December 18th, Machop, Roselia, Swablu, Gible, Snivy and Fletchling will spawn in increased numbers from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. On December 19th, Eevee, Duskull, Shinx, Tepig and Oshawott will spawn more. Additionally, Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Magikarp, Porygon, Elekid, Magby, Seedot, Piplup and Budew will appear in 2 KM eggs during the course of the event.

A number of bonuses will also be available during the event, including a double catch XP bonus, a double catch Stardust bonus, increased Lure and Incense effectiveness, and egg distances halved when they’re placed in incubators during the event. These bonuses will only be available during the actual Community Day hours of 11 AM to 5 PM local time, but players will also be able to trade with other players for 25% less Stardust and make an extra trade per day from December 17th through December 19th.

While not stated outright, it’s also expected that the event will feature the usual boosted Shiny rate for featured Pokemon. As with other Community Day events, there will also be a Special Research story available for $1.00, and Field Research that rewards players with Mega Energy for Charizard, Beedirll, Gengar, Gyardos and Altaria.

The timing of the announcement is a bit unusual, as November’s Community Day featuring Shinx is set to take place on November 21st. As with every November Community Day Pokemon, this means that Shinx will be featured in two consecutive Community Day events.