Pokemon Go Reveals Fennekin Community Day Event for May

This past weekend, Pokemon Go players were able to participate in a Swinub Community Day Classic, and Niantic has wasted no time announcing details about the next Community Day event. The event will take place on Sunday, May 21st from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, and Fennekin will take the spotlight! Naturally, players can expect to see the Kalos starter much more frequently in the wild during that time frame, and they'll have an increased chance of locating a Shiny, as well. Event-themed Field Research will also help players find even more Fennekin!

Fennekin's final evolved form is Delphox, and if players evolve one from Braixen during the event, they'll end up with the Charged Attack Blast Burn. Blast Burn has a power of 110, regardless if it's used in Trainer battles, Raids, or Gym battles. Additionally, while Delphox will automatically know Blast Burn, the Pokemon will be able to learn the Charged Attack Mystical Fire starting with the event. The move only has a power of 60, but it does decrease the opponent's attack.

As with any Community Day event, players can expect to see several other bonuses and incentives, including double Candy and triple Stardust for catching Pokemon. Players over level 31 will also have a doubled chance of obtaining Candy XL on catches. Lure Modules and Incense used during the event will last for three hours. Trades will require half the usual amount of Stardust, and players will have the opportunity to make one additional Special Trade between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time. Players will be able to find Braixen in four-star Raids following the normal Community Day hours. Those that successfully defeat it will find Fennekin swarming the area surrounding the Gym up to 30 minutes after, with Shiny Fennekin appearing in the same frequency as they will during regular Community Day hours.

Fennekin is now the second Kalos starter to receive a Community Day event in 2023, following Chespin back in January. At this point, it seems likely we'll see Froakie take the spotlight in the coming months, which should be great news for fans of Greninja!

Did you participate in the Swinub Community Day Classic? Are you happy to see Fennekin in the spotlight? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!