Pokemon Go Fest Day 2: Everything You Need to Know

Pokemon Go wraps up its Pokemon Go Fest event, with a day full of Legendary Pokemon raids for all players. After a full day of planning a musical concert and encountering the Mythical Pokemon Meloetta, Pokemon Go players will now prepare to battle waves of Legendary Pokemon during the second day of Pokemon Go Fest. Unlike the first day's festivities, which were only available to players who purchased a $5 ticket, the bulk of today's festivities are free. Players who have a ticket will instead gain access to special research quests and bonuses.

Here's everything you need to know about today's events:

Pokemon Go Fest - Day 2: Start and End Times

Pokemon Go Fest will run from 10 AM to 6 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Fest - Day 2: Legendary Pokemon Raid Schedule

Like yesterday's rotating habitats, Pokemon Go Fest's raids will appear in a rotating cycle based around various elemental themes. Each theme will appear twice during the day and are based on local times.

The schedule for the Pokemon Go Fest Raid Day is as follows:

Wind Hour (10 AM - 11 AM, 2 PM - 3 PM): Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Form Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, and Theran Forme Tornadus will appear in raids.

Lava Hour (11 AM - 12 PM, 3 PM - 4 PM): Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Therian Forme Landorus, Terrakion, and Yveltal will appear in raids.

Frost Hour (12 PM - 1 PM, 4 PM - 5 PM): Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will appear in raids. Additionally, the region-exclusive Pokemon Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will appear in raids in their respective regions.

Thunder Hour (1 PM - 2 PM, 5 PM - 6 PM): Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas will appear in raids

Pokemon Go Fest - Day 2: Special Research

Players with a Pokemon Go Fest ticket will also gain access to a two-part Special Research quest, which comes with some big bonuses and help explain why all these Legendary Pokemon are appearing in the game. The Special Research is as follows:

Step 1 - Rewards: 5,000 XP, 1 Lucky Egg, and 2,000 Stardust

Transfer 20 Pokemon: 5 Max Potions

Take 2 Snapshots: 3 Razz Berries

Battle in 3 Raids: 3 Max Revives

Step 2 - Rewards: 10,000 XP, 3 Silver Pinap Berries, and 3,000 Stardust

Win 5 Raids: 5 Max Revives

Make 5 Great Throws: 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Catch 20 different Pokemon species: 3 Max Revives

Pokemon Go Fest - Day 2: Timed Research

Pokemon Go players can gain access to special Timed Research, which rewards them with up to 8 Remote Raid Passes. The Timed Research has one task - Battle in a Raid - and can be repeated up to 8 times. Players will earn 100 Stardust,

3 Max Potions, 1 Remote Raid Pass and 3 Max Revive every time they complete the Timed Research.