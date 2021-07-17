Pokemon Go Players Have Already Earned an Ultra Unlock Reward

✖

Pokemon Go’s annual Pokemon Go Fest event is underway now with rewards, challenges, and more for players to take part in. Some of those challenges guarantee more rewards to come at a later date, and already players have knocked out one of those tasks to earn the shot at some rare Pokemon. The challenge completed was the first part of the Ultra Unlock missions with more challenges to finish off before the end of the event if players want to unlock the full range of rewards.

Niantic confirmed to players early on the first full day of Pokemon Go Fest 2021 that players had already completed Ultra Unlock Part 1. This happened just hours after the event started in certain regions with Pokemon Go Fest ticket holders having to complete at least eight global challenges to finish the job.

Congratulations, Trainers! You’ve completed eight challenges and unlocked the Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event! 🔓 Beginning on July 23, Pokémon from different eras will be appearing more often! Stay tuned for more details! 👀 #PokemonGOFest2021 pic.twitter.com/lWzjvprHiz — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 17, 2021

The result as indicated by the tweet above is that players will have the chance to encounter some rarer Pokemon starting on July 23rd. While the Pokemon that’ll be more common for a limited time weren’t named, it was said that they’d hail from “different eras.”

“If Trainers complete a total of eight global challenges, they’ll gain access to Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time,” Niantic said when the details of the Pokemon Go Fest Ultra Unlock events were announced. “The flow of time will be disrupted! Pokémon from various eras will be appearing more often. Part 1: Time will run from Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.”

Now that the first challenge has been completed, Trainers have moved onto Part 2 and Part 3 of the Ultra Unlock tasks. The second of those rewards is Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space where “space itself will be distorted as Pokémon from various places appear.” Ultra Unlock Part 3’s reward is a mystery with Niantic teasing more “abnormal events” to come. Part 2 is completed by finishing 16 global challenges while Part 3 is unlocked by finishing 24. The last of the reward periods earned from the Ultra Unlock missions will end on August 31st, so the rewards will be spread out throughout the next couple of weeks.

The first day of the Pokemon Go event has been accompanied by mysterious eggs and more research activities in addition to these global challenges. As the event continues, you can expect to see more rewards and surprises for those who participate.