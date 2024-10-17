Pokemon Go Is Getting Official Gift Cards, But Buyers Should be Cautious

More than eight years after the game’s debut, Pokemon Go will be getting officially licensed gift cards. From the start, these gift cards will be sold through Walmart, at both store locations, as well as online. The gift cards will go on sale on October 20th, in four different increments: $10 (1,250 PokeCoins), $25 (3,300 PokeCoins), $50 (7,000 PokeCoins), and $100 (15,000 PokeCoins). With the holiday season quickly approaching, this could make for a good gift for the Pokemon fan in your life! Well… maybe.

The decision to finally offer Pokemon Go gift cards is part of an expanded partnership between Niantic and Walmart, which will also see more PokeStops and Gyms appearing at store locations. According to the developer, 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart location, so this move should make the game a bit more accessible to players that might not otherwise have a lot of PokeStops and Gyms nearby.

For those unfamiliar with how Pokemon Go‘s currency works, PokeCoins can be used to purchase things like Incubators, storage space, and cosmetics. The game is constantly being updated with new cosmetic options, including things like t-shirts, masks, hats, and other accessories. PokeCoins can also be redeemed for things like Remote Raid passes, which can be used to participate in Raids when it’s not practical to do so in person. PokeCoins can be earned in the game for free by players when they place their Pokemon in Gyms, but there’s a limit of 50 per day that can be earned this way. Since most of these items cost hundreds of coins each, it’s beneficial to have a stockpile!

While Pokemon Go gift cards should be helpful in that regard, potential buyers should be cautioned that the nature of the cards will not make them appropriate for the needs of all players. There are several items in the game’s shop that can only be purchased using real currency. For example, a global ticket to next month’s Pokemon Go Wild Area event costs $11.99 in the game’s shop, and PokeCoins cannot be put towards that total. The same holds true for special research for Community Day events, and there are even item bundles that can only be obtained with a credit card. So while these Pokemon Go gift cards are going to be helpful for some players, there are limitations on what they can actually be used for.

Monetization in Pokemon Go has been a source of controversy for several years now, with some fans expressing frustration with Niantic’s pricing structure. On one hand, the game can still be enjoyed by players with minimal spending, but there are a lot of ways in which players feel that they’ve been gouged by the developers. In particular, last year’s price increase on Remote Raid passes remains a source of frustration for players.

Do you think that Pokemon Go gift cards are a good idea? How do you feel about the game's monetization? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!






