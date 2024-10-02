Pokemon Go Wild Area Event Adds Sword and Shield Favorite, Safari Balls, and More

A new large-scale Pokemon Go event has been announced, similar to ones like Pokemon Go Fest and Pokemon Go Tour. Pokemon Go Wild Area 2024 will feature both an in-person event in Fukoka, Japan, as well as a Global event one week later. Details about Pokemon Go Wild Area are limited at this time, but the event will see the in-game debuts of Toxel and Toxtricity, as well as their Shiny versions. Toxtricity has been a fan-favorite since making its debut in Pokemon Sword and Shield, so a lot of fans should be happy about its arrival in Pokemon Go!

A trailer for Pokemon Go Wild Area 2024 can be found below.

One of the highlights of this event is that players can expect to find "unusually powerful" Electric and Poison-type Pokemon. At the end of the trailer, a brief glimpse is shown of a Poke Ball shrouded in black. Niantic has confirmed that Safari Balls will be making their debut, which will "improve your odds" of catching some of the strong Pokemon that will appear. How you obtain those Safari Balls has not been revealed, but the items were a staple of the Safari Zone location in the mainline games. During the event, it seems we can expect to see Toxel and Toxtricity in Max Raids, as well.

The in-person event will be held November 16th through the 17th, while the Global event will take place the 23rd and 24th. A ticket for the event is now on sale in the game's store, and costs $11.99. Readers should note that (as of this writing) the description in the store incorrectly has the description for the ticket from this year's Go Fest event. Instead, ticketed players will get items like an Incubator and Max Particle Pack. Those who buy the ticket and play the game between October 15th and the 22nd will get special Timed Research that offers early access to a Toxel mask avatar item.

Tickets for the Global event are live right now, but tickets for the in-person event have not gone on sale just yet. With the event still over a month away, we should start to get more information in the coming weeks.

How do you feel about Pokemon Go Wild Area 2024 so far? Do you plan on buying a ticket to the event?