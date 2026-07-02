It’s Been a Weird Week to Be a Blade Fan

Introduced in the 1970s as a minor figure in the Marvel Universe, the vampiric vampire hunter Blade quickly became a fan favorite. He endured for decades in the supernatural corner of the comics universe before inspiring a trilogy of films that laid the groundwork for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future. With a slew of weapons, plenty of grim abilities, and a distinct appearance that stands out against the vibrant world around him, Blade also makes perfect sense as a video game character.

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Blade has been featured in plenty of games over the years, largely in universe-wide adaptations like Marvel Ultimate Alliance, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, or Marvel Rivals. He was set for his own starring role in the AAA space with Arkane’s Marvel’s Blade, but recent developments with Xbox might have thrown cold water onto those plans. However, fans of the character got a dash of good news alongside that bitter pill with his confirmation for Marvel’s Tokon: Fighting Souls, making it a surprisingly up-and-down week for Blade in the world of gaming.

Blade’s Game Might Be Cancelled, But At Least He’s In Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Courtesy of Arkane, Bethesda Studios, and Marvel Games

Fans of Blade got some good and bad news this week, although there is still hope for the future. Arkane Studios announced Marvel’s Blade in 2023, teased as a collaboration with Bethesda and Marvel Games. While the game was initially scheduled for a 2027 release, it has been delayed amid rumors of rising costs and slow development. Although the game hasn’t been formally cancelled at the time of writing, Arkane is also at risk of being shuttered or sold — with the Blade game likely sharing in whatever fate awaits the developer. Marvel’s Blade is far from the only game facing that kind of potential cancellation given the slew of changes going on at Xbox, but that doesn’t make it any less disappointing for fans of the character who were looking forward to seeing how the Dishonored creators were going to approach the character and his corner of the Marvel Universe.

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However, fans of the Daywalker do have Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls to look forward to. The fighting game from Arc System Works is already boasting a pretty fun and unique approach to the Marvel Universe, including unexpected team compositions for its tag-team approach to combat. The fifth squad introduced was the “Samurai Outriders,” featuring a band of anti-heroes who use a mix of swords, sorcery, and guns to get the job done. Alongside Ghost Rider, Loki, and Deadpool, Blade is featured in the trailer as a slick combatant who can deliver plenty of damage in quick bursts. Blade is a perfect addition to the fighting game, especially given his unique aesthetic and abilities.

Blade Deserves His Time In The Spotlight

Blade is one of those characters who has a lot of fan love but not a lot of major releases to his name. While his clout rose significantly after the live-action trilogy of films starring Wesley Snipes in the title role, Marvel has never really been able to fully capitalize on that success in quite the same way it has with other breakout anti-heroes like the Punisher or Deadpool. The game could be going the route of the previously announced MCU Blade film, which was announced in 2019 but has been in varying stages of development hell in the years since. There’s still clearly interest in bringing the character back for broad audiences, with Bethesda’s Todd Howard claiming that the game was moving along well in development before Xbox began to introduce more changes to its plans for the future.

It’s all odd because a Blade game should be an easy sell. The character’s connection to the Marvel Universe offers up plenty of ways to appeal to a broad audience of fans, while the pedigree associated with the developers working on the game should get fans excited to see what a Blade video game could be. His power set and mastery of multiple weapons seem like an easy concept to translate to a video game, as seen with the version appearing in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. Even just as a business decision, Xbox having an answer to the highly popular PlayStation Spider-Man titles and upcoming Wolverine game seems like a good way to compete — all while leaning into the touches of horror that always helped Blade stand out from the rest of the Marvel Universe.

As with the character’s appearances in other forms of media, Blade feels underutilized despite his appeal. It was exciting having a potential Blade game in the works, and it would be the latest blow in a string of disappointments to hear that the title had been canceled along with the rest of Xbox’s big changes. It would be a shame to see so many developers let go if the studio closed and we never got to play their version of Blade — a frustration that feels extra amplified by just how much fun the character looks in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. His swords, guns, gadgets, and sheer speed make for a really cool-looking fighter! It’s a reminder of how effective the character naturally fits into the gaming space as an action character. Even if Marvel’s Blade does get a disappointing stake to the heart, at least we’ll have the anime-influenced 2.5 fighter version to sink our teeth into.