Two Nintendo Switch Exclusives Announced for PS5

Not one, but two Nintendo Switch console exclusive games have been announced for PS5. One is without a release date, but the other port is set to hit PlayStation Store tomorrow, July 3. A console exclusive game, for those that do not know, is a game that is only available on PC and a single console platform, with the platform, in this case, being Nintendo.

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One of these two PS5-bound games is Beyblade X: Evobattle, which was released by developer Groove Box Japan and publisher FuRyu on November 13, 2025, via the Nintendo Switch and PC, before coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on December 18, 2025. The second Nintendo Switch console exclusive game coming to the PS5 is Ao Oni, which came to Nintendo Switch and Steam on July 26, 2024. And now it is coming to PS5 tomorrow, July 3.

Beyblade X: Evobattle

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Beyblade X: Evobattle is unsurprisingly a Beyblade action game that is based on the current and fourth generation of Beyblade, aka Beyblade X. In it, you battle and customize Beyblades.

To date, there is no Metacritic score for the game, and there aren’t any user reviews on the Nintendo eShop, leaving only Steam user reviews for insight. To this end, it has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, with 81% of 93 user reviews rating the game positively.

There is currently no release date for Beyblade X: Evobattle on PS5, which also means we don’t know how much it will cost. The question is whether it will cost the same as it does on Steam and Switch, which is $49.99, or cost what it does on Switch 2, which is $59.99. The latter price could be Switch 2 tax, but it could also reflect the price of newer versions of the game. Only time will tell which is the case here.

Ao Oni

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Ao Oni is technically a cult-classic 2004 PC game that was revived in 2024 with a release on Nintendo Switch and Steam. Developed by Game Studio and published by Litmus, it is a horror action-adventure game with puzzle elements. In it, you must survive and escape an abandoned mansion haunted by blue monsters.

Just like Beyblade X: Evobattle, Ao Oni does not have a Metacritic score, so the only insight into its quality is Steam. On Steam, it has a “Mostly Positive” rating, the result of a 77% approval rating across 905 user reviews.

When Ao Oni arrives on PS5, it will be digital only on the PlayStation Store, where it will cost a humble $9.99.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.