Pokemon Go to Add Kalos Pokemon in December

Pokemon Go will be adding over a dozen Pokemon from the Kalos region in early December. Pokemon Go has announced that, as part of its upcoming "Go Beyond" update, it will add nearly 20 new Pokemon from the Kalos region, the area explored in Pokemon X and Y. The new Pokemon will include the starter Pokemon Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie and their respective evolutions, along with Litleo and both versions of its evolved forms Pyroar. Klefki will also appear as a regional Pokemon exclusive to France. The new Pokemon will appear in the wild beginning on December 2nd.

Here are the full list of Pokemon that will be added on December 2nd:

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delph ox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Litleo

Pyroar

Klefki

To celebrate the addition of the new Pokemon, Pokemon Go will also have an event in which Kalos Pokemon spawn more often. The event will run from December 2nd to December 8th, which will give players a chance to grab these new Pokemon and quickly add them to their Pokedex.

Pokemon Go is also teasing another "mysterious Pokemon" tied to a 1-Star Raid Egg. Little additional information about this Pokemon was given, but Pokemon Go teased that players should follow the game's social media channels to help it hatch.

The new Pokemon are part of Pokemon Go's "Go Beyond" update, a major new update that completely overhauls several portions of the game. In addition to new Pokemon, Pokemon Go is also introducing seasonal gameplay focused around different themes, and raising the Level Cap to Level 50. The Go Battle League is also receiving a major overhaul, with 14 new ranks added to help improve matching and give players a more accurate idea of how they're doing compared to other players. All of the "Go Beyond" changes are set to go live the week of November 30th.