Pokemon Go is adding Mega Evolutions to the mobile game late this year, The Pokemon Company announced during its big Pokemon event this week. The Pokemon Company saved its Pokemon Go announcement for the second half of the event and showed a brief teaser about the feature coming to Pokemon Go before confirming what the plans were. It sounds like Mega Evolution will be a bit different than normal though seeing how The Pokemon Company made sure to say during the event that it’ll be delivering “a new take” on Mega Evolution, though it wasn’t revealed during the stream what that new take will look like.

The announcement was seen after numerous reveals during the event, but if you don’t want to sit through the whole showcase, you can see the relevant part below in the tweet from the official Pokemon Go account. It confirmed again that we’ll see Mega-Evolved Pokemon in the mobile game at some point, but there was no timeframe given for that feature beyond some time in 2020.

In 2020, Mega Evolution will be coming to Pokémon GO! You can look forward to meeting Mega-Evolved Pokémon in the real world! #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/o25v1onTaT — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 17, 2020

“Mega Evolution is coming to Pokemon Go,” said Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokemon Company. “We’re working to deliver a new take on Mega Evolution that is enhanced by Pokemon Go’s unique gameplay. I hope you look forward to meeting Mega-Evolved Pokemon.”

Just as there are Mega Evolution rules governing which Pokemon can Mega Evolve in the main games, it’s assumed only a select few Pokemon will be able to Mega Evolve in Pokemon Go. Mega Evolutions require a Mega Stone for the Pokemon and a Key Stone for the Trainer, but it’s unclear how much of this will apply to Pokemon Go or will be adapted into a new format seeing how The Pokemon Company has a fresh take on the feature planned for the game.

Aside from Mega Evolutions coming to Pokemon Go, The Pokemon Company also shared a major announcement about a new game called New Pokemon Snap. Inspired directly by the classic Pokemon Snap game that released over 20 years ago for the Nintendo 64, the New Pokemon Snap game will let Trainers take pictures of Pokemon while traveling through different biomes instead of fighting them against one another.

Pokemon Go’s Mega Evolution feature will release some time in 2020.

