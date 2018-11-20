‘Pokemon Go’ Meltan Special Research Quest Revealed

Dataminers have unlocked all nine parts of Pokemon Go‘s newest Mythical Pokemon quest.

Last week, Pokemon Go added a new Special Research quest to celebrate the release of Pokemon: Let’s Go. The new Nintendo Switch game is the first Pokemon game that directly interacts with Pokemon Go, as players can transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon: Let’s Go and obtain a special Mystery Box that gives Pokemon Go players a chance to obtain the new Mythical Pokemon Meltan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To give players who don’t have Pokemon: Let’s Go a chance to capture Meltan, Pokemon Go developers added a new eight part Special Research quest with Meltan as the end prize. The Special Research can be started by any player and doesn’t have any time limit.

For those wondering what Pokemon Go players need to do to complete this Special Research, here’s a list of all the various Research Tasks:

Part 1:

Spin 5 PokeStops or gyms

Catch 5 Pokemon

Transfer 5 Pokemon

Part 2:

Earn 2 candies walking with your buddy

Make 10 great throws

Hatch 3 eggs

Part 3:

Catch a Ditto

Win 2 gym battles

Battle in 2 raids

Part 4:

Catch 5 Electric-type Pokemon

Catch 5 Steel-type Pokemon

Earn 5 candies walking with your buddy

Part 5:

Evolve a Grimer

Catch 5 Slugma or Gulpin

Make 20 Great throws

Part 6:

Evolve a Magnemite

Catch 5 Exeggcute

Battle in 10 raids

Part 7:

Evolve 1 Drowzee

Catch 1 Cubone

Evolve 1 Scyther

Part 8:

Catch 2 Omanyte or Kabuto

Catch 2 Lileep or Anorith

Catch an Aerodactyl

The Special Research quest concludes with players getting extra Meltan candies, a Super Incubator, and some Stardust.

Most of the individual Pokemon that you need to catch for this Special Research are spawning in greater numbers in the wild. Others, like Ditto and Aerodactlyl, can be obtained by completing the “Make an Excellent Throw” and “Hatch 2 Eggs” Field Research tasks.

If you have Pokemon: Let’s Go, you can also obtain Meltan by transferring a Pokemon to the game’s Go Park. You’ll get a Mystery Box once a week when transferring Pokemon that can be used as a lure for Meltan. As Meltan requires 400 Candies to evolve into Melmetal, you’ll want to collect as many Mystery Boxes as you can.