Here’s All the New Pokemon Added to ‘Pokemon Go’

Pokemon Go has added over a dozen new Pokemon as part of the game’s Holiday Event.

Yesterday marked the start of Pokemon Go‘s annual Holiday Event, a new event with rotating bonuses, Shiny Pokemon, and other big surprises. As part of the new event, Pokemon Go also added over a dozen new Pokemon – one of the biggest rollouts of new Pokemon since the game started adding Pokemon from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.

The new Pokemon are:

Snover

Abomasnow

Croagunk

Toxicroack

Skorupi

Drapion

Finneon

Lumineon

Bronzor

Bronzong

Chingling

Mantyke

Munchlax

With the exception of the Baby Pokemon Chingling, Mantyke, and Munchlax, all of the new Pokemon can be found in the wild. None of the Pokemon are particularly relevant to the metagame, but Snover and Croagunk are both popular Pokemon among fans and could at least pop up from time to time as gym defenders.

Pokemon Go also brought back its two holiday-themed Pokemon, as Santa Hat Pikachu and Delibird are both spawning in the wild. Both Pokemon also have Shiny variants that can also be found in the wild.

Pokemon Go also added the Legendary Pokemon Heatran to the game as a Raid Boss as part of a huge Raid Boss shake-up. A number of mostly Ice-type Pokemon were also added as Raid Bosses, including Lapras, Piloswine, and Snorunt.

Players will also get different bonuses between now and the end of the year thanks to the Holiday Event. Right now, players will get double candies for every Pokemon they catch or transfer. Starting on December 22nd, players will get double Stardust when they catch Pokemon. On December 26th, players will get double XP, and the event finishes off with decreased egg distances between December 30th and January 2nd.

The Holiday Event runs between today and January 2nd, so good luck finding all of the game’s new Pokemon!