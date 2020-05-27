Pokemon Go Players Are Debating Over the Greatest Cat Pokemon

Over the years, the Pokemon franchise has added a number of Pokemon based on cats. From Persian, to Purugly, the series has had a lot of feline inspiration throughout the various generations. The official Pokemon Go Twitter account asked fans which is their personal favorite, listing off Persian, Delcatty, Purugly, and Liepard as possible choices. Some fans seem to think this might be Niantic's sly way of deciding on the next Spotlight Hour, or building hype for an upcoming challenge, but that remains to be seen. Instead, many fans took the opportunity to pick Pokemon that weren't on the list, and some that aren't yet available in Pokemon Go. At the end of the day, it just serves as further proof that every Pokemon is someone's personal favorite!

Meow, meow, meow.

Trainers, what’s your favorite catty Pokémon?

🐱 Persian

🐱 Delcatty

🐱 Purugly

🐱 Liepard pic.twitter.com/ACGPYWnHmJ — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 27, 2020

