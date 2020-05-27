Pokemon Go Players Are Debating Over the Greatest Cat Pokemon
Over the years, the Pokemon franchise has added a number of Pokemon based on cats. From Persian, to Purugly, the series has had a lot of feline inspiration throughout the various generations. The official Pokemon Go Twitter account asked fans which is their personal favorite, listing off Persian, Delcatty, Purugly, and Liepard as possible choices. Some fans seem to think this might be Niantic's sly way of deciding on the next Spotlight Hour, or building hype for an upcoming challenge, but that remains to be seen. Instead, many fans took the opportunity to pick Pokemon that weren't on the list, and some that aren't yet available in Pokemon Go. At the end of the day, it just serves as further proof that every Pokemon is someone's personal favorite!
What's your favorite feline Pokemon? Would you like to see any of these Pokemon appear in the next Spotlight Hour? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Sadly, it might be a bit before Litten appears in Pokemon Go!
All of them, but if I had to pick a winner pic.twitter.com/EMoKYkzkUZ— Alicia (@DimaLish95) May 27, 2020
There is nothing misleading about Purugly's name...
Out of all feline Pokémon? Perrserker.
Out of these four? Purugly. Who has a very misleading name, IMO.— Missingno. Master (@WeezingMaster) May 27, 2020
Is this Giovanni's account?
Persian all the way pic.twitter.com/AD02lxza4h— 🏟️Poke AK🏟️ (@pokeAK101) May 27, 2020
Some are a little more specific in their tastes.
Persian, but only if it’s Alolan and shiny. pic.twitter.com/uzKoaIj5eE— Liz Cooke (@BeachedFatKid) May 27, 2020
Gotta love those designs.
We’re not there yet but Meowstic pic.twitter.com/sDB3DzUGaj— For the honor of Lesbians 🗡🌈 (@Nelson649) May 27, 2020
There are definitely some glaring omissions, Niantic.
Delcatty is the cutest of these four, but where’s my man Mewtwo?!— Tannis (@skullservants) May 27, 2020
The tattoo might give it away!
(secretly Delcatty but I really love them all 🥺) pic.twitter.com/vTkcG0hazL— 🌸Kat Likes Cats🌸 (@katlikescats_yt) May 27, 2020
They're all good Pokemon, David.
Hate em all— David Rebstock (@jeepboyfl) May 27, 2020
