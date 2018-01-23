Pokemon Go Adds Three More Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go is celebrating its new wave of “Gen 3” Pokemon with a new line of Shiny Pokemon.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go added 23 more Pokemon to the game for players to catch. All 23 of these Pokemon first appeared in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire and are part of Pokemon Go‘s big “Gen 3” push that’s been going on for several months. With the exception of Whimsur and its evolutions, all of the new Pokemon added today are Rock or Ground-Type POkemon.

As with the other three waves of new “Gen 3” Pokemon, Pokemon Go developers also snuck in a new Shiny Pokemon to the game. Players can now find Shiny versions or Aron, Lairon, and Aggron to the game.

Shiny Pokemon are variant colored versions of Pokemon that are typically extremely rare. While there’s no advantage to having a Shiny Pokemon in battle, many Pokemon trainers love Shiny Pokemon due to their rarity. All three of the new Shiny Pokemon share similar characteristics. Shiny Aron, Lairon, and Aggron all have red eyes and dark green bodies instead of their usual blue eyes and grey bodies. Here’s a first look at a Shiny Aron:

The Steel/Rock type Pokemon Aron has been spotted in its shiny variant in the wild! pic.twitter.com/sLGh0h0pWK — The Silph Road (@TheSilphRoad) January 23, 2018

The Shiny Aron line might be the most valuable group of Shiny Pokemon yet. With the exception of Magikarp (which evolves into the powerful Gyarados,) all of the previous Pokemon with Shiny variants available in the game didn’t have much use in the metagame. However, Aggron should be a top-tier defender and could make a major impact in which Pokemon get placed into gyms.

Aron, Lairon, and Aggron join Pichu, Pikachu, Raichu, Magikarp, Gyarados, Shuppet, Banette, Absol, Mawile, Snorunt, Glalie, Sableye, Duskull, and Dusclops as having Shiny Pokemon available in the game. We’ll likely see at least one more set of Shiny Pokemon when the final group of “Gen 3” Pokemon get released later this year.

In addition to the new Shiny Pokemon, we’ve also discovered that Solrock and Lunatone are both regional-exclusive Pokemon. There’s probably a few other surprises in the new wave of Pokemon, so stay tuned for more Pokemon Go information throughout the evening.