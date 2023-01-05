Pokemon Go's Next Event Adding New Shiny and New Mega Evolution

Pokemon Go's new "Twinkling Fantasy" event has been announced, and it will center on Fairy and Dragon-type Pokemon. Starting at 8 a.m. local time on January 10th, players will be able to find a lot more of these types of Pokemon in the wild. One Fairy-type players can expect to see a lot of is Dedenne, and the event will see its Shiny variant available in the game for the first time! In addition to Dedenne, players can also expect to see the following Pokemon more frequently:

Bagon



Clefairy

Clefable

Deino

Dratini

Goomy



Jigglypuff

Marill

Noibat



Ralts

Togetic

Vibrava



Players can also expect to see some of these Pokemon appearing in one-star Raids, and as rewards for Field Research task encounters. Three-star Raids will see Mawile, Druddigon, and Dedenne appearing, while five-star Raids will see Zekrom return. The Dragon/Electric-type Legendary will begin to appear in those raids starting at 10 a.m. that day, and players can expect to see him through January 18th at 10 a.m. local time. Players that catch Zekrom in Raids during that time will obtain one with Fusion Bolt as a Featured Move.

Speaking of Raids, starting at that same time, players can also expect to see Mega Salamence appearing in Mega Raids! During the event, players can take part in a Collection Challenge. By completing the challenge, players will receive 50 Salamence Mega Energy, as well as a Charged TM and a Fast TM.

Pokemon Go's current season began last month, with content inspired by Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. When the new season was revealed, we speculated that Mega Salamence might finally see release in the game, and it seems we were right! The trailer for Mythical Wishes also hinted at appearances for Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon, but Niantic has yet to reveal exactly when those will be made available. Thankfully, it seems players will have plenty to keep them busy in the meantime!

What do you think of this new Pokemon Go event? Are you excited to get Mega Salamence? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!