Pokemon Go Reveals New Community Day Classic Plans

This weekend, Pokemon Go players will have the chance to participate in a new Community Day centered around Chespin, but Niantic has now revealed plans for a second Community Day event for later this month. On Saturday January 21st, the first Community Day Classic of 2023 will take place, putting Larvitar in the spotlight once again. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, during which players can expect to see the Rock and Ground-type Pokemon quite frequently. Players will also have an increased chance of finding Shiny Larvitar!

Pupitar is the evolved form of Larvitar. Players that evolve Pupitar between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. will receive a Tyranitar with the Smack Down Fast Attack, which it cannot learn otherwise. The move has a power of 12 in Trainer battles, but that number increases to 16 in Gyms and Raids. As with other recent Community Day events, players will be able to purchase a Special Research story for $1 in the game's Shop. Details about the story have not been revealed, but players will have the ability to gift it to a friend, as well. During the event, Lure Modules and Incense will last for three hours, and players will receive triple XP on catches.

Over the last year, there has been a lot of controversy following Niantic's decision to shrink the time frame for Community Day events from six hours to just three hours. Those that might not have a chance to participate in the event as a result can take some solace in the fact that Larvitar, Pupitar, and Tyranitar's Shiny variants aren't much to write home about! As with Shiny Garchomp, these Pokemon have Shiny variants that aren't too different from their standard colorations. The hues for Larvitar and Tyranitar are a little brighter than normal, while Pupitar takes on more of a purple color versus its standard gray.

Are you planning to participate in this Pokemon Go Community Day Classic? What do you think of these Shiny Pokemon? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!