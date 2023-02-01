Pokemon Go Valentine's Day Event Adding New Mega Evolution and New Shiny Pokemon

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and Pokemon Go is once again celebrating with a new event, which will begin on February 8th at 10 a.m. local time. As revealed in a leak last week, the event will feature a Limited Research Day centered around Luvdisc. That will take place on Saturday, February 11th, and players will receive Limited Field Research tasks by spinning Poke Stops. Completing these tasks will lead to Luvdisc encounters, and players will have an increased chance of snagging a Shiny! The event will also see the Pokemon Go debut of Mega Gardevoir, as well as Shiny variations of Frillish and Tapu Lele.

In addition to the Limited Research Day, players will be able to take part in branching Timed Research, with three different paths available. The chosen path determines the bonuses that players will receive, including extra XP or extra Candy on catches, or increased duration for Daily Adventure Incense. Completing any of these paths will result in encounters with Frillish. A Global Valentine's Challenge will also take place during the event, tasking players around the world with sending 100,000,000 Gifts. Opening Gifts will also grant players double Stardust. If the challenge is successfully completed, all players will receive 3x Candy for transferring Pokemon, while players above Level 31 will have a double chance of getting XL Candy on transfers.

Pink Pokemon will hatch from 7 km Eggs during the event, including Lickitung, Smoochum, Happiny, Frillish, and Alomomola. Frillish hatched from those Eggs will have a greater chance of being a Shiny than those found in the wild, or from Field Research. Frillish avatar items will be made available in the game's Shop, including tops and glasses. Players looking to obtain all of Furfrou's forms will be able to change the Pokemon to the Heart Trim version during the event, as well.

The Pokemon Go Valentine's Day event will last through February 14th at 8 p.m. local time.

