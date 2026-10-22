A PlayStation console-exclusive MMO is shutting down this December. More precisely, December 18. In addition to PlayStation fans, this will also impact PC users, as the game is also on PC, but it’s not available on Nintendo or Xbox platforms, or any other console platform beyond PlayStation. Unfortunately for PlayStation fans, this news comes on the back of a PlayStation MMO beginning its own shutdown earlier this week. That said, the good news for many PlayStation fans is that this particular shutdown is unlikely to impact them for the simple reason the MMO is a VR game, and the overwhelming majority of PlayStation users don’t have a PlayStation VR headset, which means they’ve never played the game in question.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new announcement comes the way of Ramen VR, which has shared the news that its free-to-play MMO, Zenith: Nexus, is set to shut down on December 18 rather than exit early access, where it debuted in early 2022. As you may know, back in 2024, active development of the game was halted due to budget constraints, but the game’s servers were kept online. The latter part will change before the end of the year for the same reasons active development was stopped: money. To this end, keeping the servers live is forcing the studio to run the game at a loss, which obviously is not sustainable.

“Thank you to everyone who explored this world and supported the game,” reads an official statement regarding the shutdown. “You gave Zenith its community, and we’re grateful we had the chance to share this world with you.”

Play video

A Divisive Game on the PlayStation Store

As a free-to-play game, Zenith: Nexus has attracted a decent number of players during its stint on the PlayStation Store, as evidenced by the fact it has over 2,200 user reviews. Among these reviews, though, it only has a 3.07 rating. This is out of 5 stars, of course. That said, the most common review on the PS Store is a perfect 5/5 stars with a 38% share. The next most common, though, is 1/5 stars with 36% of the results. Suffice it to say, the game is a bit divisive, which may partially explain why it is shutting down. Further, while it seems an appreciable number of PlayStation users have played the game, to sustain a free-to-play game, you need a very large number of players, as most will bounce off and never spend a dime on the game. It doesn’t appear Zenith: Nexus ever achieved this, at least not on PlayStation VR. It’s possible on Steam and Meta it was more popular.

Those on PlayStation who may soon need something to play can check out a new PS5 exclusive recently released, a survival RPG game, which, by contrast, has a near-perfect score on the PlayStation Store.