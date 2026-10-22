The Blood of Dawnwalker Gets Its First Major Update, Full Patch Notes Revealed

The first major update for The Blood of Dawnwalker has today been released across all platforms. Since its arrival in early September, developer Rebel Wolves has released a handful of smaller hotfixes for The Blood of Dawnwalker to resolve some errors that players were frequently running into. Now, it has let loose a much more substantial patch that brings sweeping changes to the game.

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Downloadable now, Update 1.1 for The Blood of Dawnwalker brings hundreds of different tweaks to the action RPG at once. Rather than adding any new content, this patch is primarily aimed at refining the core experience seen in The Blood of Dawnwalker. To that end, Rebel Wolves has made upgrades to combat and traversal, while also incorporating the ability to now pet animals across the game’s world.

Outside of this, hundreds of additional bug fixes have been made to The Blood of Dawnwalker with Update 1.1. In total, Rebel Wolves has made over 1,100 fixes at once, all of which have been based on player feedback and reports that have come in since launch. As a result, if you have yet to play The Blood of Dawnwalker for yourself, there’s now much more incentive to do so given how much better it has become.

To get a look at everything that has been done to The Blood of Dawnwalker with Update 1.1, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

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New features

Draught of Mind RebirthForget all your Swordmastery, Witchcraft, and Vampirism abilities, and use the time you spent learning them to master a different set of abilities.

Animal petting

Update to the Story modePick between the Forgiving game difficulty (previously called Story) and a new Story mode with additional combat assist.

Additional subtitle settingsIncrease the font size and enable subtitles for ALL dialogue lines.

Highlights

Update to the FrameGen technology, including dedicated settings.

Adjusted animations and camera movements in combat.

Improved targeting, locking onto, and disengaging from enemies.

Better responsiveness of targeting and attaching to surfaces when using Shadowstep and Planeshift.

Blood and gore are no longer censored in the Japanese version of the game on Steam.

Miscellaneous

Equipped items are now hidden when selling items.

Added a “Buyback” feature when interacting with merchants.

Added controller deadzone settings in Options.

Rebalanced the cost of upgrading items, especially on higher levels.

Items can now be equipped in both presets (day, night) simultaneously.

Reduced the health of boars and wolves on higher levels.

Tooltip for a stack of items in the inventory will now properly refresh its weight and value after consuming an item.

Fixed an issue that blocked players from selecting dialogue options or items when using a controller.

Fixed an issue that caused the Active Ability cooldown reduction to not update the cooldown in the character tab, despite the damage of Active Abilities being updated.

Fixed an issue that caused switching from the crafting menu to the map using a controller to disable zooming in and out with the right analog stick.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from accessing different character tabs after loading a save in the prologue.

Fixed an issue that caused the cursor to appear and controls to change to mouse and keyboard input.

Multiple localization fixes.

General

Boar patrols will no longer become immortal and come running to Coen after he uses Voracious Bite on other animals.

Fixed an issue that caused nuns to play their ambient animation instead of being dead.

Fixed an issue that caused enemies near the ruined mountain tower to not move properly.

Fixed an issue that caused target corpses to spin on the ground when using Compel Soul in the “A Study in Crimson” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused bodies to remain highlighted in the focus mode even after investigating them.

Coen will no longer suddenly teleport during a specific dialogue line in the “Home Sweet Home” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused Coen to get stuck during the “Rise at Dawn” quest.

Fixed an issue that allowed Coen to climb mine walls to reach out-of-bounds light sources during the “Bad Blood” quest.

Coen will no longer teleport if the Astral Vision cinematic is skipped during the ritual event.

Bosses’ health bars no longer stay on the screen after disengaging from combat.

Coen will no longer fall through the map while climbing walls during the “Hive and Seek” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused the torch to remain active and burn out despite not using it.

Fixed an issue that caused the screen to become bright orange during the “Home Sweet Home” quest.

Burning out a torch will no longer affect other torches in the inventory.

Fixed an issue that caused guards leaving Rena’s house to fight unarmed instead of using swords during “The Firebrand” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused merchant map icons to disappear after the time of day changed.

Added a missing autosave during the “A Deal with the Devil” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused the Pale Ravager Tatzelwurm to spawn in front of Coen.

Fixed an issue that caused map scrolling to become unresponsive after toggling on legend and filter menus.

Fixed an issue that caused attempting to start Claw Ride while standing on a window to launch Coen in the air.

Fixed an issue that caused navigating to the Crafting tab to lock tooltip scrolling in the Inventory tab on controllers.

Stamina stats in the inventory will now refresh immediately after consuming stamina items.

Fixed an issue that caused the moonrise cinematic to play when exploring Laslea in the prologue.

Fixed an issue that caused frame drops when zooming in or out of the world map with a controller.

Equipping an ability on the radial wheel will no longer unequip an existing ability.

Fixed an issue that caused item flavor texts to overflow the tooltip borders in merchant menus.

Ingredient tooltips in the Crafting menu are now properly aligned with the recipes.

Custom map markers can no longer be placed outside the map.

Fixed an issue that caused the light from a torch to be unnaturally big during the “Bad Blood” quest.

Fixed an issue that blocked NPCs from spawning if the time of day changed while Coen was in the area.

Fixed an issue that caused the time progression indicator to remain after clearing a Military Checkpoint.

Fixed an issue that caused the Astral Vines status effect to incorrectly display a bleeding icon on the HUD.

Fixed an issue that blocked the map filter navigation with a controller after reloading or dying.

Coen can no longer leave the tutorial area by climbing one of the trees during the “All Good Things” quest.

Coen can no longer get stuck when trying to climb one of the trees during the “All Good Things” quest.

Coen will no longer fall through the map using Planeshift during the “Hive and Seek” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused invisible walls to occur in the military checkpoints.

Fixed an issue that caused collision and navigation gaps to appear north of a certain treasure point.

Fixed an issue that caused the filter for haunted sites to appear twice on the map.

Fixed an issue that caused switching tabs in the crafting menu to duplicate categories.

Fixed an issue that caused the north wall of Svartrau city to fail to render at certain distances.

Civilians in Maragir will now properly report crimes committed in their presence.

Fixed an issue that caused some objects to get misplaced in Laslea.

Fixed an issue that caused autosaves created during or after dialogues to have missing save thumbnails.

Fixed an issue that caused animals to continuously circle around interaction points.

Fixed an issue that caused enemies to despawn after knocking them away from their guard zone.

Fixed an issue that prevented a certain bear from engaging in combat.

Fixed an issue that caused a bear near Pieter’s Solitude to spawn abruptly in front of Coen.

Fixed an issue that caused choppy camera movement after activating Focus Mode during tutorial prompts.

Fixed an issue that caused a certain NPC to run into a wall and get stuck during the bullying encounter.

Fixed an issue that caused the Ability UI to be stuck on screen after opening Active Abilities at the end of combat.

Fixed an issue that caused nearby NPCs to repeatedly trigger alarmed reactions when Voracious Bite was used.

Coen can no longer Shadowstep through the walls of one of the buildings in the Middens.

Fixed an issue that caused a kobold to fail its jump animation and vanish during the “Song of the Mountain” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused an invisible platform to appear during the “Our Rotten Roots” quest.

Beggars will no longer leave their bowls with coins on the streets at night.

Fixed an issue that caused a traitor mark to appear prematurely on a certain house.

Fixed an issue that caused opening the ability wheel to highlight an unusable ability from the previous selection.

Fixed an issue that caused Neustadt Tower to prematurely display one of the objective markers.

Fixed an issue that caused Coen to get stuck after interacting with Neberu while sprinting.

Fixed an issue that caused the Swordmastery Teacher map icon to be missing.

Coen will no longer fall through the roof at Silts Tower.

Fixed an issue that caused the map search radius marker for Vicho’s store to be excessively large.

Coen can now return and complete the “Ritual” events even if he accidentally started them while being outside of the Ritual area.

NPCs in the military checkpoints will no longer endlessly try to walk through assets.

NPCs in the military checkpoints will no longer endlessly try to walk through cliffs.

Fixed an issue that blocked players from choosing a perk to unlock during the perk tutorial.

Fixed an issue that caused Coen to get stuck when jumping off some walls in Svartrau.

Briar Sloughs Tower is now easier to navigate.

The Matriarch will no longer permanently lose her shield if stunned before shapeshifting back to normal form.

Guards will now properly disengage from combat and return to their original locations.

Wraiths will now properly disengage from combat instead of becoming frozen.

Multiple small improvements to animations.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that prevented players from saving the game after using Voracious Bite.

Disabled objective markers can no longer show up on the compass.

Fixed an issue that blocked Coen from using any abilities after running away from a fight.

Fixed an issue that caused an infinite black screen after training with Ocha.

Fixed an issue that caused Burning Blood to damage Xanthe’s shield during her invincibility phases.

“Activation Charge Restoration from Actions” now properly increases the “Activation Charge Restoration from Block” values.

Fixed an issue that caused the scaffolding tables in the cathedral to lack their focus mode highlight at night.

Coen will no longer leave combat stance after moving near a doorway during the fight in the “Echoes of Silenced Bells” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused soldiers to attack while still in their weapon-drawing animation.

Fixed an issue that caused a black screen when opening the fast travel map after closing the journal.

Wolves on the path between Sandy Gorge and Sanzhani will no longer be overly aggressive.

Fixed an issue that caused the Pause Menu to become unresponsive if initiated after opening the Character tab.

Snow is now more consistent in its appearance… and existence.

Fixed a performance drop that happened at the beginning of the boss fight during the “Home Sweet Home” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused Omniblock stamina reduction to exceed 100%, causing stamina to increase when blocking.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Piercing Shriek ability to be used against civilians.

Fixed an issue that caused newly unlocked abilities to fail to appear in the menu after drinking vrakhiri blood phials.

Fixed an issue that caused Soul Reaping to continue damaging Xanthe after she disappears from the arena.

Fixed an issue that caused Burning Blood to continue inflicting damage on Xanthe while untargetable.

Improved Murohn’s attack animations.

Fixed an issue that caused the Gargoyle to spawn in the tower textures after loading an autosave.

Fixed an issue that caused Death from Above to have an unintentionally shorter range than Voracious Bite.

Fixed an issue that caused Xanthe to disappear prior to the cinematic transition.

Fixed an issue that allowed Voracious Bite to be used on the undead NPC in the “A Hero’s End” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused previously evaded checkpoint enemies to respawn right in front of Coen.

Fixed an issue that caused city patrol guards in Svartrau to stand idle due to missing patrol waypoints.

Coen will no longer be blocked from switching weapons in combat after fast travel to a certain shrine.

Fixed an issue that caused on-death ability effects to fail to spread to monastery nuns.

Coen can now hit Gargoyle more consistently when using a short sword.

Description of bonuses from Active and Passive abilities are now properly displayed during Focus Mode.

Coen can no longer get into a T-pose after using Voracious Bite.

Fixed an issue that prevented Crake from appearing in the Rebel’s Hideout during the “Distant Shadows” quest.

Brencis and his soldiers should now have audible VO during the Astral projections.

Beehive can no longer provide infinite money.

Combat with Catalin’s Tutor can now start properly under any circumstances.

Coen will no longer fall through the map if he jumps right before Lacra destroys the rocks during “A Friend Like This” quest.

Nerfed one of the guards in the cathedral courtyard so he can no longer kill Coen in one hit when approached before level 30.

Freeing Swordmaster during the “Bakir’s Pillories: Catalin’s Tutor” event no longer makes him aggressive towards Coen.

Fixed an issue that caused FPS drops when draining Bakir.

Broad Swipe (level 3 and 4) bonus damage should now be applied properly.

Burning Blood (level 3 and 4) should now properly switch targets during non-lethal fist fights.

Merchant in Silberstein should now be available at all times.

Fixed an issue that prevented damage indicators from being displayed during a fight with the Matriarch.

Ambrus’s shield can no longer disappear when he is blinded.

Reduced the amount of autosaves created during a fight with Brencis.

Fixed an issue that caused Coen to get stuck inside one of the towers during the “Echoes of Silenced Bells” quest.

Bosses are no longer offended enough to stop fighting altogether if Coen interrupts their initial taunt.

Knives will no longer get stuck to Bandits’ hands after they use a Knife Throw.

Fixed an issue that caused Piercing Shriek to break Xanthe’s attack animation during the fight.

Fixed issues that caused Astral Roots to interrupt Coen’s Planeshift and deal too much damage at the start.

Fixed an issue that caused Coen to get stuck in the slow motion of the Active Ability wheel during Astral Communion.

Improved the aiming of Shadowstep and Planeshift.

Improved the crouching animation sequence.

Fixed an issue that caused Mesmerized enemies to target Coen instead of other available enemies.

Fixed an issue that caused the torch to not work properly under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue that caused dodging while guarding to result in unintended character movement.

Fixed an issue that caused the Wild Blood buff to be granted upon feeding even without learning the perk.

Fixed an issue that blocked Coen from using Shadowstep in some parts of the church in Laslea.

Coen will no longer fall through the map during the Shadowstep tutorial.

Soldiers can no longer become invisible with the Blood Surge.

Coen can no longer walk on water.

Fixed an issue that caused the Witchcraft abilities health cost preview to ignore bonus overfeed health in Vrakhir form.

Voracious Bite will now be properly auto-equipped in an available quickslot upon being unlocked.

Fixed an issue that caused camera issues after using Voracious Bite on animals while standing in deep water and out of combat.

Fixed an issue that caused an additional patrol from higher edicts to spawn in Parlita.

Fixed an issue that caused the Human Health Restoration stat to work only on consumables.

Fixed an issue that caused the critical hit indicator to disappear after or during a boar charge.

Coen’s movements will no longer appear altered under certain circumstances.

Quests

Fixed an issue that caused Coen to deal less damage than he should during the “Home Sweet Home” quest.

Fixed issues that caused significant difficulty spikes during the “Home Sweet Home” quest.

Fishing rods are now easier to find in the “Live Bait” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused Xanthe to become invulnerable during “The Cycle of Love” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused Coen to get stuck in a sunken crypt during “The Night of Horrors”.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from completing the last “Leech Collector” event.

Coen can no longer be blocked from progressing the “Home Sweet Home” quest when sliding down the hill during the dream sequence.

Fixed an issue that prevented Anca from spawning in the “Stronger Than Achilles” quest and blocking progress.

Silk Threads will no longer disappear during the “Come Hither” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused the objective to meet Anca at the inn to remain unfinished even after completing the quest.

Fixed an issue that caused Lacra to disappear under certain circumstances right after meeting the Matriarch.

Fixed an issue that caused everyone in the Uriash Village to become hostile when attacking any Uriash patrol during the “A Friend Like This” quest.

Coen can no longer randomly die during one of the “Rise at Dawn” cutscenes.

Fixed an issue that caused guards to attack Ocha by mistake during “The Heart Wants What it Wants” quest.

Ocha should now be a bit less aggressive during “The Heart Wants What it Wants” quest.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from completing the “Ambrus’s Cellars: Uninvited” event.

Vasil will no longer try to beat Brencis’s soldiers after fighting with Coen.

Fixed an issue that caused shadowstepping across the battle arena towards Isbrand’s last memory to skip the fight and disable progression.

Fixed an issue that caused “The Bittersweet Toast” quest to lose objectives and stop being tracked if a certain body was discovered early.

The Matriarch will no longer move erratically when walking with Coen during the “Song of the Mountain” quest.

Time will now be properly consumed when finishing the “Ambrus’s Dungeons: Judge and Executioner” event.

Fixed an issue that caused one of the objectives to persist on the map during “The Gilded Gauntlet” quest.

Anca’s hair will no longer disappear during the “Stronger Than Achilles” quest.

Coen will no longer comment on a hole in the mine that never existed.

Coen can no longer start dialogue with dead soldiers during the “Bakir’s Pillories: Out of Love” event.

Fixed an issue that caused a certain letter to get lost and not be delivered to Coen during “The Gilded Gauntlet” quest.

Lacra will no longer have trouble climbing the mountain road during the “A Friend Like This” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused one of the objectives in “The Gilded Gauntlet” quest to become activated too early and stay active after completing it.

Coen can no longer enter a closed room by jumping off the balcony during “The Cycle of Love” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused the same legendary amulet to appear at Xanthe’s manor and be available for purchase from Vicho.

Quest rewards can no longer be obtained twice.

Fixed an issue that caused hexes on Coen’s arm to be changed and cut after interacting with the idol obelisk during the “Where Old Devils Lie” quest.

Uriashi NPCs will now properly return to their routines after training with Ocha in Uriash Village.

Time will now be properly consumed when finishing the “Ambrus’s Cellars: Trouble Brewing” event.

Soldier’s hand will no longer stretch during necrospeak in the “Buried Past” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused quickslots to change to another set during the “Home Sweet Home” quest.

The anvil at Nareh’s workshop is no longer missing.

Fixed an issue that blocked Coen from interacting with the beehive under certain circumstances during the “A Closer Look” quest.

Fixed an issue that permanently closed the hallway doors and blocked Coen from progressing the “Midnight Reckoning” quest.

A note found in the mines during the “Withering Away” quest is now properly translated into other languages.

Bakir is no longer absent during a fight in the “Our Rotten Roots” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused Nish to get permanently stuck in the interrogation room during the “Hive and Seek” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused Stoneward Post to not be marked properly after saving Mert.

Fixed an issue that caused the quest objective to meet Farkas to not state the Lunar Games’ start time.

Fixed an issue that allowed Coen to improperly access Danylo’s smithy at night to finish his quest.

Fixed an issue that caused the “A Mother’s Plea” quest to remain visible on the map after it could no longer be started.

Fixed an issue that caused defeated soldiers to still appear alive to reveal information in the cutscene in the “A Friend Like This” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused a duplicate model of Lacra’s wolf to spawn during combat in the “A Friend Like This” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused Drogos to incorrectly appear behind the gate instead of the intended rebel messenger during the “Rise at Dawn” quest.

Fixed an issue that allowed Coen to get into the open world during the “Midnight Reckoning” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused “The Heart Wants What it Wants” quest to not start properly if Coen entered Andrei’s hideout via the balcony during the day.

Fixed an issue that caused a catacomb nun to remain hostile after being defeated until the cutscene in the “Echoes of Silenced Bell” quest.

Passing through the gate ahead of NPCs will no longer prevent guards from engaging Coen during the “Rise at Dawn” quest.

Fixed an issue that put Tonis in the wrong place at the wrong time in the “Good Home” quest.

Custom music is now played properly when inspecting Ascar’s house window during the “Distant Shadows” quest.

Baltzer will no longer act as if he was already at his hideout during the first dialogue with Coen during the “Bakir’s Pillories” event.

Fixed an issue that blocked quest progression in Laslea if Coen got arrested twice.

Coen can no longer kill a guard and then talk to him while infiltrating the prison in “The Firebrand” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused Ascar to prematurely detect Coen at the start of the “Distant Shadows” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused the enemy to become stuck inside walls when attacked with Voracious Bite during the “A Monk and A Saint” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused the objective to find Mihai’s chalice in the “A Monk and a Saint” quest to be impossible to complete if the crypt was discovered earlier.

Fixed issues that permanently closed the doors and blocked Coen from entering the arena during the “A Hero’s End” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused the time progression alert to not trigger when Coen talks to the alchemist before destroying the barrels in the “Ambrus’s Cellars: Trouble Brewing” event.

Coen will no longer lie to the deacon about Xanthe’s location during the “A Monk and a Saint” quest.

Anca is no longer missing from the dialogue during the “Where Old Devils Lie” quest.

Fixed an issue that prevented Coen from entering the final encounter location in the “A Hero’s End” quest.

Coen can now leave the labyrinth if he enters it ahead of the “Lunar Games” quest chain.

Fixed an issue that caused the time progression information to not appear during “The Heart Wants What It Wants” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused some chests to not progress time as indicated.

Bakir will no longer stand still and do nothing at the start of a fight during the “Midnight Reckoning” quest.

Fight will now progress time properly in “The Gilded Gauntlet” quest.

Brencis will no longer appear motionless during the initial shots of a cinematic in the “Fall Before Dusk” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused Coen to get stuck in combat, blocking progression of the “Where Old Devils Lie” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused Coen to get stuck in combat, blocking progression of the “Between the Words” quest.

Added missing objective indicator in the “Old Friends, New Friends” quest.

Combat during the “Haunted: Mass Grave” event will now be less affected by the location of some unfortunate assets.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect information to be displayed on the Epilogue boards.

Fixed an issue that caused a Bandit Camp to be shown on the map despite it not being there.

Iorgu will no longer thank Coen for returning his pig if the quest had been abandoned.

Fixed an issue that caused footsteps to remain highlighted after completing the “If a Tree Falls in a Forest” event.

NPCs will now be properly marked if they have something to say during the “Things Will Be Different Now” quest.

Anca will no longer get into idle state during the “Page-turner” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused unresponsive NPCs to spawn after stealing items from containers immediately after combat in the “Xanthe’s Recruiters: Taste of Power” event.

Fixed an issue that allowed Coen to interact with empty loot containers under staircases after reloading a save in “The Good Samaritan” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused the introductory dialogue in the “Star-Crossed Lovers” event to get triggered from excessive distances.

Character who should be dead no longer appears in the “Things Will Be Different Now” quest.

Murohns’ Lairs are now properly marked on the map during the day as well.

Fixed an issue that caused enemies to behave unnaturally during the “A Hero’s End” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused Coen to get stuck when jumping off a house during “The Lunar Game” quest.

Fixed an issue that blocked combat from triggering after returning from the Lunar Games.

Fixed an issue that caused quest objectives to not appear until the “Forge It Anew: Executive Order” event was completed.

Coen can no longer talk to the miller or his wife if he attacks them.

Coen can no longer skip the entire fight by being too quick during the “Echoes of Silenced Bells” quest.

Fixed an issue that blocked the leaving interaction scene when investigating the doctor’s workshop in the “A Study in Crimson” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused Coen to get stuck when jumping off a cart during the “Where Loyalty Lies” quest.

Dead kobolds will no longer disappear from the cutscene during the “Hive and Seek” quest.

Dead soldiers will no longer take part in the conversation during the “A Study in Crimson” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused the quest objective to disappear after interacting with Mihai’s grave during the “A Monk and a Saint” quest.

Lacra no longer gets stuck at the beginning of a mountain road climb if Coen ignores her and moves too far away from her during the “A Friend Like This” quest.

Difficulty Markers will now be applied properly during the “Fall Before Dusk” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused the final dialogue to not appear in the “Trouble with Silver” quest.

Closed areas of the mine are now properly blocked off in the “Bad Blood” quest

Added missing objective indicator in the “Who Pulls the Strings” quest.

The moon will no longer become red before the “Sacred Covenant” quest is completed.

Multiple small improvements to level design.

Narrative

Lore texts mentioning St. Tyna are no longer inconsistent with quest lore.

Art

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect witchcraft markings to appear on Ambrus’ hand.

Fixed an issue that caused a duplicate banner asset to appear and vanish during the “Banner of Oppression” event.

Fixed an issue that caused an incorrect animation of the female prisoner during the “Xanthe’s Transports: Fair Maiden” event.

Fixed an issue that caused Drogos to suddenly appear standing on top of a certain NPC’s corpse after a dialogue in the “Rise at Dawn” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect animations of a transport prisoner during the “Xanthe’s Transports: Chosen One” event.

Fixed an issue that caused corrupted ground textures to appear near the valley guardpost.

Fixed an issue that caused heavy soldier neck textures to appear black at medium and long distances.

Coen will no longer fall through the rocks during the “Deep down” quest

Fixed an issue that caused Mireleaf Bracers to be visually clipped into the Bladedancer’s Tunic.

Fixed an issue that caused the Boiling Blood burning effect to not be applied properly across enemy models.

Fixed an issue that caused Coen’s leg animations to become distorted when struck by Brencis’s Life Lock ability.

Fixed an issue that made the lighting in Farkas’ house look as if the roof was missing.

Fixed an issue that caused scaffolding assets to abruptly pop into view.

Ascar’s facial hair will now move properly during dialogues in the “A closer look” quest.

Lacra’s head will no longer move erratically in the dialogue in the “Song of the Mountain” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused sections of the road near Eerie Knoll to appear black at certain angles.

Closed gaps in the mine’s corridor walls.

Unsheathing a weapon prior to approaching the pillory will no longer cause guards to have detached swords during cutscenes in the “Bakir’s Pillories: Out of Love” event.

Fixed an issue that caused a sigil on the ground to be stretched awkwardly across adjacent walls.

Fixed an issue that caused the lighting to shift erratically when passing through doorways during the “Trouble With Silver” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused wooden railings in the cathedral to pop in and out of view while moving.

Added the missing combat sword icon in the dialogue option to attack bandits in the Middens.

Fixed an issue that caused sudden fog density changes while walking on the top of Stoneward Post tower.

Fixed an issue that caused night-to-day ambient lighting transitions to be delayed after upgrading perks at a shrine during edict sequences.

Fixed an issue that caused screen flashing artifacts to occur while pushing the bookcase in the “Echoes of Silenced Bells” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused the fog to noticeably change appearance when traversing the Kobold Cave during the “Hive and Seek” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused weather and lighting to suddenly change after waiting at a shrine and moving away from it.

A certain dwarf pine bush no longer grows on top of the Svartrau walls.

Fixed issues that caused incorrect lighting changes after time progression.

Improved the Mercurial Fervour VFX.

Blood from Brencis’s hand will now drip properly during the “Sacred Covenant” quest.

Fixed an issue with the vampire eye effects.

Fixed an issue that caused a visual artifact to appear during the outro cutscene.

Fixed an issue that caused the loot details panel to appear corrupted.

Fixed an issue that caused rocks near Brencis’s Castle to load when in Coen’s line of sight.

Fixed an issue that caused soldier’s chainmail torso to clip on the right arm.

Fixed an issue that caused scaffolding on the tower in the Middens to load when in Coen’s line of sight.

Fixed an issue that caused rocks near the walls of Svartrau to load when in Coen’s line of sight.

Improved Lacra’s Blood Hunger animation.

Improved Coen’s sprinting animation as a vrakhir, with a sword or claws drawn.

Ursul’s beard no longer disappears mid-conversation.

Updated the Mercurial Fervour preview video in the Character tab.

Neberu is now properly dressed.

Fixed issues that caused bracers to not display correctly.

Fixed an issue that caused random bright flashes while exploring the Uriash Village.

Multiple lighting improvements in dialogues and cutscenes.

Multiple SFX adjustments.

Multiple adjustments to cinematic camera angles.

Multiple small improvements to character art.

Audio

Combat music will no longer disappear during a fight with Xanthe in the cathedral.

Gheorghe will now speak in his own voice.

Holding the jump button while in the wolf form will no longer cause jump audio effects to trigger repeatedly.

Isbrand’s pain reaction sounds are now his own.

Fixed an issue that caused muffled underwater audio effects.

Fixed an issue that caused voice lines to fail to play during some ambient community scenes in Neustadt.

Hitting animals with bare fists will no longer incorrectly play slashing sound effects.

Fixed an issue that caused outdoor wind audio to be played at excessive volume inside Coen’s bedroom.

Combat music will no longer be delayed when fighting Pieter in the “Like Father, Like Son” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused the level-up sound effects to be distorted following the “Bad Blood” quest completion.

Broad Swing will now properly play the hit impact sound when Coen defeats an enemy in a single blow.

Fixed an issue that caused combat music to continue playing into post-fight dialogue in the “A Mother’s Heart” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused multiple NPC background conversations to play at the same time.

Fixed an issue that caused Xanthe’s voice audio to be played too loudly when standing on the Cathedral roof.

Fixed an issue that caused unintended screaming sound effects to play in the background during Coen’s awakening in the “Smoke and Ashes” quest.

Fixed an issue that caused the music to become inaudible after opening and instantly closing the Opening Cinematic and Game Music tabs.

Multiple audio adjustments in dialogues.

Plugin

Fixed an issue that caused screen flickering when enabling window mode with DLSS Frame Generation on.

Stability