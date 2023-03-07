Pokemon Officially Reveals Growlithe Build-a-Bear

Over the weekend, images of a Growlithe Build-a-Bear plush leaked online, and now The Pokemon Company has officially revealed the design! Unfortunately, it only seems to be available in the UK at the moment, but fans in North America can likely expect to see it released here in the near future. As with previous Pokemon releases, this one is available online as part of a bundle, and those who purchase it will get the plush alongside a cape, a Sleeper, and a 5-in-1 sound.

"Face any foe with the fearless Growlithe by your side! The loyal and trustworthy Growlithe makes a roaring fun addition to any Pokemon Trainer's collection," Growlithe's Build-a-Bear description reads. "This Fire-type Pokémon has orange and black striped fur, a bushy tail, and fuzzy tufts of fur on its chest and head. Bark up some fun by bringing home your own Growlithe plush along with its orange cape, PJ sleeper and 5-in-1 sound chip included!"

At this point in the franchise, there have been more than 1000 Pokemon introduced in the video games, and Build-a-Bear's collection has only featured a small fraction of these characters. While the company has offered favorites like Pikachu, Squirtle, and Scorbunny, there's no shortage of Pokemon to pick from for future Build-a-Bear options. Growlithe isn't exactly an obscure choice, but it's not as well-known as some of the other Pokemon that have been represented by Build-a-Bear thus far, and that means just about anyone's favorite could happen at some point!

Build-a-Bear tends to release a new Pokemon design every few months or so, with Sylveon being the most recent option prior to Growlithe. Hopefully fans in North America won't be kept waiting too long for a release for Growlithe in North America, but at least we don't have to worry about the accuracy of those leaks anymore!

Which of the Pokemon Build-a-Bear plushes have you purchased? Do you plan to snag Growlithe? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!