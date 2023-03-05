Next Pokemon Build-a-Bear Seemingly Leaked

Over the last few years, Build-a-Bear has established a massive number of plushes based on the Pokemon franchise. Build-a-Bear closed out 2022 with the final "Eeveelution" Sylveon, but it seems the company will be going back to the Kanto region for its next offering. According to a post on the Build-a-Bear subreddit, the next plush offered will be based on Growlithe. According to the leaked image, the plush will be releasing this month, so if it proves accurate, fans won't have to wait too much longer before adding the Fire-type to their collections!

The Reddit post can be found embedded below.

As with any leak or rumor, readers are encouraged to take this one with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. The image certainly looks official, and Growlithe would make a great addition to the line, but Pokemon fans should still temper their expectations until we get something a bit more official. Even some of the most authentic looking leaks have turned out to be fake in the past, and sometimes people just like to see how far something fake can spread. Hopefully this one will prove to be accurate!

Of course, Growlithe would make a lot of sense for a Build-a-Bear plush. The Pokemon might not be as popular as the various forms of Eevee, but it's one that's well-known to fans of all ages. Originally debuting in Pokemon Red and Green back in 1996, Growlithe and its evolved form Arcanine were some of the very first version-exclusive Pokemon. That meant that players that had the Green version (or Blue in North America) would have to trade with another player to obtain one in the game. Growlithe played a fairly small role in the Pokemon anime, and was mostly seen working alongside the various Officer Jennies throughout Kanto. Team Rocket's James also had a Growlithe growing up, but the Pokemon did not accompany him in the show.

