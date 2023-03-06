New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Event Bringing Back Decidueye

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7 Star Tera Raid has been announced, and it will once again allow players to obtain a fan favorite that wasn't previously available in the Nintendo Switch game. This time around, players will have the opportunity to catch the Alolan version of Decidueye. Normally, Alolan Decidueye is a Grass/Ghost-type, but the one players will encounter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have a Flying Tera Type. As of this writing, no information has been provided about when the event will take place, but it will have the Mightiest Mark, and players will only be able to catch one per save file.

An image of the announcement was shared on Twitter by @Serebii, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 7 Star Raid Battle has been announced. Battle against Flying Tera Type Decidueye.



Details being added @ https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/nzX1G10AZy — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) March 6, 2023

Decidueye first appeared in Pokemon Sun and Moon, where it was the final evolved form of the Grass/Flying-type starter, Rowlet. While Decidueye's appearance led many to assume it would be a Flying-type as well, it switches over to Grass/Ghost-type when it evolves from Dartrix. Thanks to the wonders of Terastallization, players can now take advantage of the Flying-type moves it can learn! Rowlet appeared as a starting Pokemon again in last year's Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but the Hisuian version of Decidueye was actually a Grass/Fighting-type! As of this writing, there is no indication when (or if) players will be able to get that version in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

For those new to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Terastallization is a new feature that wasn't present in past games. Most Pokemon in the game have a Tera form that matches their primary type, but players can find Pokemon with unique Tera types that can give them an advantage in battle. Players can also change a Pokemon's Tera type by using Tera Shards. There's a lot of strategy to finding the right Tera type, as it can help fill gaps in a player's team, or counter a Pokemon's individual weaknesses.

Do you plan on participating in this 7 Star Tera Raid? Are you a fan of Decidueye? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!