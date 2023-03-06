Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Save Files Reportedly Getting Erased by New Bug

According to a new report from Kotaku, some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have lost their save files following a bug from the game's latest version. Apparently, the bug has impacted some players that have either synced the game with Pokemon Go, or have purchased the new DLC ahead of its release. At this time, it's unclear exactly how many players have encountered this issue, and neither Nintendo nor The Pokemon Company has issued a statement about the issue. Until they do, players that have yet to sync their copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet with Pokemon Go might want to hold off on doing so, just in case!

Players on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit first reported the issue a few days ago, with the post's author apparently losing a save file with more than 500 hours of data. So far, about a dozen users have reportedly encountered the issue, and have not been able to access their back-up saves. Reddit users are trying to nail down the exact circumstances that they have in common, so that they can help to make sure that other players don't face the same issue. Of course, this is all the more frustrating considering some of the other issues players have been having with the game since it launched last November.

Hopefully an official statement will clear things up soon! Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 1.2.0 update released one week ago today, and it seems that there would be a lot more reports by now if this issue was more prominent. Still, that doesn't help players that have encountered the issue already, and are hoping that they can get their save data back. As any Pokemon fan can attest, there's nothing more frustrating than losing hundreds of hours of worth of effort. As someone that had that happen in the Game Boy era (multiple times), I can certainly relate!

