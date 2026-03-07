Pokémon LeafGreen and FireRed Players Discover Secret 22 Years Later

Pokémon LeafGreen and FireRed are being reexplored by millions for the first time since 2004, when the pair of games was originally released for Game Boy Advance. When the originals were released, the Internet — at least as we know it today — didn’t exist yet. Consquently, in 2026, many Pokémon fans are discovering many new secrets and tidbits they never knew about the nostalgic classics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, many Pokémon fans are just learning about a secret they never knew was in the original game, thanks to a social media post on X that has been going viral, racking up over 800,000 views. What the post reveals won’t be new to every Pokémon fan, but it’s new information for many Pokémon fans.

Snorlax Secret

More specifically, in Pokémon LeafGreen and FireRed, trainers can use the Dowsing Machine on the ground right where Snorlax was previously sleeping after battling the Pokémon. Doing this, you will obtain Leftovers, a very useful item that Pokémon can hold that restores 1/16 of the Pokémon’s HP. This can be done and found in both Snorlax locations.

“WHAT. How am I just learning this now after over 20 years,” writes one Pokémon fan about the secret. Another Pokémon fan adds: “Even though I’m from the real-time generation, learning new info decades later. Feels like there’s still so much I don’t know.”

Back in the day, unless you had a guide, there was a good chance you missed many secrets just like this, hence why so many Pokémon fans don’t know about this. And considering many Pokémon fans were children at the time, it’s especially not surprising that so many are just learning about this and more with the new releases on Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon LeafGreen and FireRed are available on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only for $20. There is no native Nintendo Switch 2 version, but the games are obviously playable on the new Nintendo console via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch Online access is not needed, unlike with most Game Boy Advance games, which are locked behind the subscription service.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.

H/T, hiero_osie4.