Every Pokemon Game You Can Play On the Switch 2 in 2026, Ranked

Since the Nintendo Switch 2 arrived on the scene, we’ve seen some major additions to the lineup of games available in the Nintendo ecosystem. With the console’s updated hardware, we’ve seen some big RPGs finally available on the Switch 2 family of consoles. But the Switch 2 also came alongside the Nintendo Switch Online GameCube classics library, giving us access to an even bigger back catalog. And that means more Pokemon spin-offs like Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness.

It’s no secret that the Pokemon options on the Switch have felt a bit limited. But with the recent release of Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen ports, plus the launch of Game of the Year contender Pokemon Pokopia, the options are growing. And to me, that means one thing: I’m long overdue to round up all of our options for playing Pokemon on Switch 2. So while the workday forces me to take a break from living my best Ditto life in Pokopia, I present every Pokemon game you can play on the Nintendo Switch 2 so far, ranked by how much they’re truly worth your time. The list includes both backward-compatible Switch games, along with those only accessible on the Switch 2.

23) Pokemon Champions

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

This one is last on the list simply because it doesn’t release until April. That means we don’t really know very much about it yet, or whether it will be worth your time. What we do know is that Pokemon Champions will arrive first on Switch and Switch 2, then on mobile, and that it will be largely a battle simulator. It’s free-to-start, so many Pokemon fans are sure to give it a go. But as for whether it has staying power, we’ll have to wait and see.

22) Pokemon Unite

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Unite is a free-to-play game that’s available on Switch as well as mobile, which means you play on Switch 2 via backwards compatibility. As a team battle game that’s been around for a while, this one is a good fit for a niche audience. That said, if you’re not already invested in Unite, there are better Pokemon games to play on Switch 2.

21) Pokemon Friends

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

This free-to-start puzzle game dropped just last year. Pokemon Friends has a cute premise where you complete puzzles to earn yarn that you can use to make Pokemon plush. Its gameplay is pretty limited in scope, but it’s decent enough if you like puzzle games.

20) Pokemon Cafe Remix

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

I’ll fully admit I come back to this one sometimes just because the art style is so cute. But Pokemon Cafe Remix does feel very much like a mobile game in the vein of Candy Crush, and it can get repetitive quickly. It’s free-to-play, but the monetization is… aggressive. It’s cute and fun if you like puzzle games, but doesn’t rank among the top-tier offerings on Switch 2.

19) Pokemon Quest

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Another game that released both for mobile and Switch, Pokemon Quest is an interesting spin-off game. It’s technically free, but there are a lot of DLC that the game will try to push you towards. The basic casual gameplay loop is entertaining enough, but its auto-battling style and overall grind can make it feel a bit overly simple and repetitive.

18) Pokemon Puzzle League

Image courtesy of Nintendo

This N64-era game is honestly a pretty solid Tetris Attack-like puzzle game with a Pokemon skin. It offers a variety of engaging gameplay modes that are simple, yet enjoyable. It’s got one of the higher ratings for a Pokemon game on Metacritic, and it’s a great option if you enjoy puzzle games. You can play Pokemon Puzzle League on Switch or Switch 2 via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library of N64 releases.

17) Detective Pikachu Returns

Image courtesy of Nintendo

This Detective Pikachu sequel is a cute enough detective game with a fun story and interesting Pokemon interactions thanks to our talking Pikachu pal. However, it does feel geared towards a younger audience and is relatively short compared to many other Pokemon games available in the Switch 2 library. If you do want to give it a go, a copy of Detective Pikachu Returns will run you $49.99 USD.

16) Pokemon Trading Card Game

Image courtesy of Nintendo

This Game Boy game is replayable via the Nintendo Switch Online library. The game does hold up fairly well, particularly if you enjoy playing the Pokemon TCG. In fact, many fans praise it as one of the better games from the Game Boy era. If you’re looking for a return to old-school Pokémon TCG card battles, with a solid soundtrack to boot, this one is well worth a revisit.

15) Pokken Tournament DX

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Pokken Tournament is a fighting game mashup of Tekken mechanics with Pokemon characters. Pokemon Tournament DX brought the series to the Nintendo Switch and it’s generally considered a solid entry in the series. That said, it’s definitely more of a fighting game with a Pokemon skin, so it’s going to appeal to a certain player base. You can grab Pokken Tournament DX for $59.99 USD and it is verified as compatible with Switch 2.

14) Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Image courtesy of Nintendo

The Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games are among some of the most beloved spin-offs. The games offer a roguelike take on the Pokemon franchise, with randomly generated dungeons and turn-based battles. Rescue Team DX is a remake of the original Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red and Blue Rescue Team, and it’s a pretty decent one at that. That said, you can revisit the originals as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, while the remake costs $59.99.

13) Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team

Image courtesy of Nintendo

The aforementioned classic that started it all, many Mystery Dungeon fans still swear by the original. While the remake does level up on graphics and gameplay, those who already have an Expansion Pass membership will get more bang for their buck by opting for the OG, which released for Game Boy Advance back in 2005.

12) Pokemon Stadium & Pokemon Stadium 2

Image courtesy of Nintendo

I’m looping these together because they are, at their core, very similar games. And both are available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online N64 library, so you can revisit them for the price of your Expansion Pack membership. Pokemon Stadium is notable for bringing us the first 3D Pokemon battles, but in my opinion, the fun mini-games are the real reason to return to these games. They can be fun for a bit, but don’t have quite the gameplay longevity of a more traditional Pokemon RPG or some of the more involved spin-offs.

11) Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness

Image courtesy of Genius Sonority, The Pokemon Company, and Nintendo

The game that brought us shadow Pokemon is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch Online GameCube Classics library in March 2026. It’s a bit of a mixed bag, with a small yet dedicated fanbase and otherwise mixed reviews. If you already have the Expansion Pack membership,Gale of Darkness is worth a revisit for diehard Pokemon fans. But your mileage may vary with this one.

10) New Pokemon Snap

Image courtesy of Nintendo

This is one of the best new spin-offs we’ve seen in the Switch era, giving us a return to the fun snapping Pokemon photos. Released in 2021, it brings back a lot of the fun of the original, with updated graphics and more expansive gameplay. It’ll cost you $59.99, but if you’ve got the completionist gamer in you, you’re going to get a good number of hours of gameplay out of this one.

9) Pokemon Snap

Image courtesy of Nintendo and The Pokemon Company

Maybe it’s the nostalgia in me, but New Pokemon Snap didn’t fully recapture the magic of the original for me. Yes, the graphics are better, and the world is more expansive. But it mostly made me want to return to the original. And given that Pokemon Snap is available via NSO + Expansion Pack, I’ve just got to rank it slightly above its sequel. Sorry, not sorry.

8) Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Image courtesy of Game Freak

These remakes get a lot of hate, but I’m a bit of an apologist here. I really liked Diamond and Pearl and think this remake does a decent job of bringing us back to that world. It does make the baffling choice to leave many of the QoL improvements of Platinum behind, but it’s still a fun blend of old-school gameplay and cute 3D graphics.

7) Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Legends: Arceus broke the mold in many ways, giving us a Pokemon RPG that’s not quite a main series game, not quite a spin-off. It has an interesting plot and a fun, if grindy, core gameplay loop. Most Pokemon fans will get a good bit of enjoyment out of this one, which is available for Switch and Switch 2 for $59.99.

6) Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon Let’s Go, Eevee

Image courtesy of game freak and nintendo

These Kanto remakes have an adorable art style and, most importantly, let you pick Eevee as your starter. For those with serious Kanto nostalgia who want a more modern look and feel, these are well worth sinking into. The Pokemon Let’s Go games are available for Switch or Switch 2 for $59.99 each.

5) Pokemon Sword and Shield

Image Courtesy of Game Freak

This might be a hot take on my part, but I liked Scarlet and Violet a bit better than Sword and Shield. And it’s my list, so… here we are. Sword and Shield is the last main series 3D installment with a linear story before the open-world pivot of Scarlet and Violet. The story can be a bit lackluster in my opinion, but it’s a solid option for Pokemon fans looking for a main series entry on Switch or Switch 2.

4) Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Screenshot by ComicBook

The follow-up to Pokemon Legends: Arceus has its flaws. But it’s a pretty fun game for what it is, and it has one of the most satisfying story endings in recent Pokemon history. As far as games released during the Switch era, it’s one of the better options. It also has a dedicated Switch 2 edition that takes advantage of the system’s hardware.

3) Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Despite its flaws, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is still a perfectly enjoyable game. It has fun characters and plenty of cute Gen 9 Pokemon designs (Lechonk and Fidough have my whole heart). The open world is a bit empty, and its storyline can feel a bit fragmented, but it’s worth playing through at least once. Plus, that free Switch 2 upgrade really does make it look and run better than it did at launch.

2) Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen

Image Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

While not quite the originals, FireRed and LeafGreen are pretty true to form. These Kanto remakes bring players back to the Gen 1 experience. And they are finally available on Switch and Switch 2, with standalone versions of each for $19.99 USD. If you miss the old school difficulty and pixel art style, which many fans do, it’s hard to beat returning to Pokemon Fire Red or LeafGreen on Nintendo Switch or Switch 2.

1) Pokemon Pokopia

Image courtesy of Nintendo and The Pokemon Company

Listen, I said it in my review, and I’ll say it again: Pokopia is the best Pokemon game we’ve had in years. Yes, it’s a life sim and therefore a different genre than many Pokemon fans are used to. But it’s a good, well-designed game that will give you endless hours of entertainment. And cute Pokemon dialogue. And plenty of main series easter eggs. It’s also the first Switch 2 exclusive Pokemon game, and frankly, we’re off to a great start.

