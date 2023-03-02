Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaker Teases New Pokemon Forms and New Nintendo Switch

A leaker who correctly gave complete details about last month's Pokemon Presents returned with some new information about the upcoming DLCs and a potential Nintendo Switch successor. Last month, a 4chan poster made a post giving complete details about the upcoming DLC, with correct details about the two new Legendary Pokemon, the names of the Paradox versions of Suicune and Virizion, and pre-order bonuses for the DLC. The post was mostly ignored until after the Pokemon Presents, when players discovered that there was a genuine leak of the information hidden amidst all the fake rumors on 4chan.

Now, that same leaker is allegedly back with some clarifications and new details about the DLC. In particular, the leaker notes that there will be several new Terastal forms revealed as part of the new DLC, with some Pokemon receiving new Terastal forms. Additionally, the leaker clarified that a new "graphics enhancement patch" for new Nintendo Switch models that will be part of the DLC refers to an unnannounced next-gen version of the Nintendo Switch that hasn't been announced yet.

Like any leak, it's important to take these rumors with a grain of salt. Additionally, while the leaker claims to be the same one who posted the original leak, 4chan's security system (which involves using a MD5 hash that is hard to decode but not impossible to do so) isn't that secure, so it's always possible that it's someone simply claiming to be a leaker.

What is confirmed about the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC is that it will come in two parts. The first will be based around a festival and the appearance of the Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon, while the second will take place at the Blueberry Academy and focus on Terapagos, the turtle-like Pokemon responsible for the Terastallization process. Both parts are set to be released in late 2023.