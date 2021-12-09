Pokemon Legends: Arceus Reveals Hisuian Voltorb

An original Pokemon will be getting a new form in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Today, The Pokemon Company officially revealed Hisuian Voltorb, a new form of Voltorb that will appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Voltorb’s new form reflects the use of wooden Poke Balls in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, as the Pokemon is an Electric/Grass-type Pokemon instead of a pure Electric-type like in the original games. You can check out Hisuian Voltorb’s debut trailer below:

Per the official website, Hisuian Voltorb has countless sends packed inside of its hollow body, which it occasionally shoots out of a hole in its head. While Hisuian Voltorb seems much more friendly than its Kanto counterpart, the Pokemon still has a problem with accidentally shocking those around it. Per the website, Hisuian Voltorb “is always in high spirits and has a friendly personality. However, it discharges its stored electricity all at once from the hole in its head when it gets excited, so it frequently shocks humans and Pokémon in its vicinity. Even the slightest provocation can set off such a discharge, so in human settlements, Hisuian Voltorb is considered a nuisance. Tales of people temporarily plugging the hole on Hisuian Voltorb’s head and kicking it out of settlements are not entirely uncommon.” This continues a trend of people being cruel to Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, suggesting that a part of the game will be softening the relationship between people and Pokemon.

This is the second “Gen 1” Pokemon to receive a Hisuian form, following Hisuian Growlithe. Scyther has also received a branching evolution in the game through the new Pokemon Kleavor. Zorua, Zoroark, and Braviary will also receive new forms in the game.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a new style of Pokemon game set in a past era of the Pokemon world. The game is set in the Hisui region, the area that will eventually become known as the Sinnoh region. Players will be tasked to collect data for the region’s first ever Pokedex while investigating a mysterious phenomenon that is causing some Pokemon to go berserk. Notably, the game uses new catch and battle mechanics. The game lacks a separate battle screen. Instead, players deploy their Pokemon on the “overworld” map to battle wild Pokemon. Catching Pokemon involves sneaking up on them instead of randomly encountering them in tall grass.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28, 2022.